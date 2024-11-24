One of the best rivalries in college football will be renewed next Saturday when Texas football faces their state foes, the Texas A&M Aggies. This is the first time they will meet since 2011 in College Station.

This contest is a huge one for the Longhorns, who can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship with a victory. While head coach Steve Sarkisian knows that's the priority, he's also aware of the matchup's importance for the entire state of Texas.

Via ESPN:

“I know for us the game is the game as far as what we are trying to accomplish to win that game to get to the SEC championship game,” Sarkisian said. “But I'm not naive to know the rivalry is the rivalry and what this game means to the entire state of Texas and households being divided Thanksgiving weekend. … I think it's great for college football that this game with us and them is going to matter on a grander scale than just what's happening in the state of Texas. But I also know how much it means to every household in the state of Texas. So it's pretty cool to be part of. I'm excited.”

Texas football QB Quinn Ewers, who suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's win over Kentucky, revealed that the entire team is looking forward to participating in such a historic rivalry:

“I know this whole team is fired up for just another opportunity and especially for this one to be coming back, the tradition that it has in it,” Ewers said.

While much has changed over the last decade, the Longhorns have won three of the last four against Texas A&M. Texas is currently ranked No. 3 in the country, while the Aggies are No. 15.

Needless to say, College Station will be rocking next weekend.