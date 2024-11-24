Texas football has been cruising along since its disappointing loss to Georgia, but that's in the rearview mirror now. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns have continued to roll through the bottom half of the SEC on their way to a 10-1 record and a No. 3 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings before the final week of the regular season.

The latest step in that journey was a 31-14 win for Texas on Senior Day against Kentucky. The offense didn't have its best day in that one, but the defensive line dominated and carried Texas to a pretty comfortable victory.

During the game, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers injured his ankle on a scramble. He remained in the game, but the Longhorns' passing game was ineffective for much of the second half and managed just 14 yards in the second half. Texas was still able to run the football at will with 132 yards on the ground after halftime.

After the game, Ewers gave an update on how he was feeling following the game, according to ESPN's Dave Wilson.

“It's just a little tender,” Ewers said, per Wilson. “I was around the 50-yard-line and I stepped up and kind of took off running a little bit and then kind of got hip-drop tackled and I think he kind of just rolled up on it a little bit. But it's football and stuff like that happens.”

Texas has de-facto semifinal in final regular season game

After a Saturday full of upsets and chaos in the SEC, there is a lot more clarity in the SEC Championship picture. For a while, it looked like there would be a massive tiebreaker to determine the two teams in Atlanta on Dec. 7, but that isn't the case after losses by Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M on Saturday.

Now, Georgia is into the title game regardless of what happens in next week's rivalry tilt with Georgia Tech. Its opponent will be determined by the winner of the marquee clash between Texas and Texas A&M on Saturday in College Station. That makes the renewal of college football's best rivalries essentially a de facto SEC semifinal game.

Texas A&M will also be fighting for its playoff lives. After a dramatic loss to Auburn in four overtimes, the Aggies must win the SEC title game in order to reach the 12-team bracket as a three-loss conference champion. It won't be an easy task, but they have shown that they're capable of big wins this season.

On the other hand, Texas can't relax either. Due to all of the chaos on Saturday, it's unlikely that one road loss against a ranked team will drop Sarkisian and company all the way out of the bracket, but Texas' resume is still a vulnerable one. It has a severe lack of quality wins and was handled by Georgia in its only game against a top SEC opponent. A win over Texas A&M would go a long way to proving that this team is for real.