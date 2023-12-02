Texas football Quinn Ewers believes the Longhorns should make the College Football Playoff after Big 12 Championship Game win

After winning the Big 12 Championship Game 49-21 over Oklahoma State, the fate of Texas football's season is in the hands of the College Football Playoff selection committee. The Longhorns are already Big 12 champions in their final season with the conference before leaving to the SEC, but the question is if they'll have a shot to compete for the National Championship.

With both Washington clinching and Michigan most likely earning the other spot after going undefeated (assuming the Wolverines take care of business against Iowa), Texas' main competition is Georgia, Alabama and Florida State.

Following the game, many said the win should put the Longhorns in the playoffs. Texas has been one of the best teams all year, beating Alabama and sustaining their only loss 34-30 to Oklahoma. They managed to only lose one game despite star quarterback Quinn Ewers missing multiple games with an injury. Right now, Alabama has a 17-10 lead over Georgia, which could give Texas an advantage since they've already beat the Crimson Tide.

Quinn Ewers is among those confident his teams deserves one of the four exclusive spots in the Playoff. Ewers himself proved worthy of the playoff as he completed 35-46 passes for 452 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. His 452 passing yards were a record for the most in Big 12 Championship Game history.

Following their win, Ewers said, “I don’t know how that committee could choose against us,” via Longhorn Network.

Ewers wasn't the only one thinking it, with former NFL quarterbacks RGIII and Dan Orlovsky also agreeing that Texas football should make the Playoff.

Texas earned the right to be in Texas deserves to be in Texas is 1 of the 4 best teams in CFB Whatever you wanna use word salad wise to describe it they should be 1 of the 4 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 2, 2023

Texas is easily one of the best 4 teams in the Country. Period. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2023

However, the decision will simply come down to whoever the selection committee picks. In the meantime, the Longhorns will have to wait as they relish their last Big 12 title win.