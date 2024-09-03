Texas football faces one of its toughest challenges of the season in Week 2 on Saturday. The Longhorns battle with the Michigan Wolverines, in an epic SEC-Big Ten showdown. Both teams enter the contest ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press College Football poll. Texas football is ranked no. 3 in the country, while Michigan is no. 10. Both schools enter the fray with an undefeated record on the year.

The Longhorns don't necessarily need to win the game to return to the College Football Playoff, as an SEC Championship will help them accomplish that feat. However, a win over Michigan would give the Longhorns program a heavy shot of momentum heading into the SEC schedule later this year. Here are some bold predictions about what will happen for Texas football in this Michigan showdown.

Texas football will use two quarterbacks in the game

Texas football has a plethora of riches on their roster this season. That includes guys at the quarterback position, with veteran gunslinger Quinn Ewers and promising legacy player Arch Manning. In the team's first game against Colorado State, the Longhorns used both players to great effect. The Longhorns won the game, 52-0.

Ewers and Manning both threw touchdown passes in the Colorado State contest. Ewers led the way with 260 passing yards and three touchdowns. Manning completed 5-for-6 passes, for 95 yards and a touchdown. Those were both effective and solid performances.

A bold prediction for this game is that Texas football will use both of their quarterbacks again against Michigan. While Manning was used primarily once the game was already decided, his performance showed Texas football fans that he is gaining confidence. By using both quarterbacks, Texas can keep Michigan's defense off-balance. Manning and Ewers together can lead the offense to great effect.

The Texas defense will allow less than 300 yards to Michigan

The Longhorns defense pitched a shut out against Colorado State in Game 1 of the college football season. It was a terrific performance, holding the Rams to just 192 total yards. Colorado State football managed just 74 total passing yards, as the Texas defense held the Rams to only 56 plays in the contest.

That was a tremendous performance. While Michigan will more than likely fare better against this Texas defense, the Wolverines are still trying to figure themselves out on offense this season. J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, and Roman Wilson are gone, as well as coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan has talent and will be an excellent football team this year, but the Texas defense seems to know its identity more right now than the Michigan offense. The Wolverines scored only 30 points against Fresno State, in the team's first game.

Another bold prediction is that Texas football will contain the Michigan offense on Saturday, to less than 300 total yards. In their opening game against Fresno State, Michigan gained just 269 yards of offense. That offensive struggle for the Wolverines will continue on Saturday against this stellar Longhorns defense.

That leads to the final bold prediction for Texas heading into this game.

Texas football will defeat Michigan

The Longhorns are going to get the win in this contest. The Texas offense, with its duo of strong quarterbacks, will find a way to win the game. They will also have the assist from their stout defense, who will hold the Michigan offense to only a few scores. Texas will find a way to win this game and improve to 2-0 on the season.

Time will tell if these predictions prove to be correct. Michigan is entering this contest with a bit of a chip on their shoulder, as the school is facing an NCAA probe and criticism over their performance against Fresno State. This game should be one of the most fun contests of the entire college football season.

“We know this is a heck of a challenge. We know this will be a four-quarter game,” Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said, per Sports Illustrated. “This is why you come to a Texas or go to a Michigan, to play in games like this.”

Texas and Michigan play Saturday at 12:00 Eastern.