Known Texas Longhorns football fan Matthew McConaughey is fired up after their 52-0 win against Colorado State ahead of their Big House showdown against Michigan in Week 2.

After the Texas win, McConaughey took to X (formerly Twitter) to shout out the team. He praised them for holding on and winning the first of their 12 games.

“Put 'em up, kept 'em out. Round 1. Done. Ding Ding. See you in the Big House,” his caption read.

He was not the only celebrity in attendance at the game. Twisters star Glen Powell was also at the game. Powell similarly praised the team after the shutout victory.

McConaughey also took to his Instagram Story to share a video from the game. He was backstage with the Longhorns players as they were about to run onto the field. Camila Alves, his wife, was credited for taking the video.

The Just Keep Livin Foundation, a charity founded by McConaughey and Alves, gifted staff and students tickets to the game. The charity posted images from the game as they sat in the luxury suite.

Clearly, McConaughey holds Texas Longhorns football near and dear to his heart. There is no doubt he will be watching their Week 2 clash against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Texas Longhorns' big Week 1 victory

In their season opener, Texas defeated Michigan State 52-0. Quarterback Quinn Ewers, heading into his third year as the Longhorns starting quarterback, threw for three touchdowns and one interception in the victory.

Arch Manning, who was primarily the third-string quarterback in 2023, threw his first collegiate touchdown to Silas Bolden. He also had a one-yard rushing touchdown.

The Michigan Wolverines are fresh off a College Football Championship victory. Head coach Jim Harbaugh left after being the coach since 2015. He is now coaching the Los Angeles Chargers in his NFL return.

Who is Matthew McConaughey?

Matthew McConaughey grew up in Texas but is now a Hollywood star. He is an Oscar-winning actor who gained fame for his role in the Texas-set Dazed and Confused.

After starring in Dazed and Confused, McConaughey continued his rise to fame throughout the nineties with roles in A Time to Kill, Contact, and Amistad.

In the early 2000s, McConaughey became a staple of the rom-com genre. He starred in The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, Fool's Gold, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

Beginning in 2011, McConaughey began taking on dramatic roles, starting with The Lincoln Lawyer. He continued taking varied roles in Mud, Magic Mike, and The Wolf of Wall Street in the subsequent years.

He played Ron Woodroof, a cowboy diagnosed with AIDS, in Dallas Buyers Club in 2012. It received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. McConaughey and his co-star Jared Leto won Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, at the ceremony.

Since then, McConaughey has starred in Interstellar, Free State of Jones, Serenity, The Gentlemen, and Agent Elvis. He also leads the voice ensemble of the animated Sing franchise as Buster Moon.