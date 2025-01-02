Texas football trusted the arm and experience of Quinn Ewers to will the Longhorns over Arizona State. But their 39-31 victory at the Peach Bowl Wednesday came with high-intense moments, including trash talk that Ewers took.

The Longhorns quarterback told the SEC Network that the Sun Devils were doing a lot of talking. Arizona State attempted to get under the skin of Ewers and Texas. The Longhorns' QB1, however, fired a subtle shot at ASU after the thrilling win.

“They like to talk a lot on their side of their field but we let our pads talk and let our game talk,” Ewers proclaimed.

The 2025 Peach Bowl went from a one-sided affair to the first thrilling College Football Playoff game of the new 12-team tournament. The Atlanta bowl showcase also witnessed Ewers at his composed best.

Texas legend left in awe of Quinn Ewers' poise

Ewers never allowed the field banter to mess with his psyche. Or even the Sun Devils' late charge in the fourth quarter — which saw the 24-8 Texas lead evaporate.

One Longhorns legend became in awe of Ewers during one crucial sequence. Former Texas linebacker and Fox Sports 1 personality Emmanuel Acho loved the poise of Ewers during a major fourth-and-13 scenario in overtime. Ewers' throw help tie the game 31-31 in overtime.

Fellow FS1 analyst and former college football QB Chase Daniel emerged as another who chimed in on that Ewers throw. Daniel noticed how Ewers “Checked to a post route and max protection,” but then got the offensive line to slide in the right way.

“Threw a dart with the season on the line,” Daniels added on X.

Ewers forced a second overtime out of that 28-yard lob to Matthew Golden. The veteran collegiate QB later delivered the eventual final touchdown of the night — a 25-yard toss to Gunnar Helm.

Texas now has Ohio State to think about. The Buckeyes thrashed top ranked Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl, which occurred after Ewers guided the ‘Horns to the Peach Bowl victory. Both teams will meet in Arlington for the 2025 Cotton Bowl. The winner advances to the National Championship game.