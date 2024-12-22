Texas football proved it can turn to ground-and-pound tactics to contend in the College Football Playoffs. The duo of Quintrevion Wisner and Jaydon Blue wore down Clemson Saturday in the 38-24 win. But in the process, hit a mark not seen in more than two decades.

Both men combined for 29 carries, 256 rushing yards, and scored two touchdowns apiece. But here's the mark they hit, according to statistician Greg Harvey of Opta Stats.

“Texas’ Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner both recorded at least 110 rushing yards, two rushing scores and multiple receptions in today’s game against Clemson. No other FBS duo has reached those marks in the same postseason game in the last 25 years,” Harvey posted on X.

The Longhorns racked up an astonishing 292 rushing yards to wear down the Tigers. They proved quarterback Quinn Ewers didn't need to overuse his arm. Ewers settled for 202 passing yards, but the Texas QB sent a strong message after the win.

Meanwhile, the duo sparked lots of reactions for their epic play. Plus overcame a recent rough night.

Texas RBs redeem themselves vs. Clemson

The Longhorns two weeks ago struggled mustering yardage after handoffs. Georgia embarrassed this ground attack with the Southeastern Conference title on the line.

The Bulldogs bottled Blue to only two yards. Wisner struggled as well — settling for 51 yards. Texas ended the night delivering a dismal 31 rushing yards including averaging 1.1 yards per carry. Georgia held off Texas 22-19 in overtime in Atlanta to clinch the SEC title.

The running back duo, however, looked rejuvenated being back inside Darnell K. Royal Stadium. This time with the march to the national championship on their minds.

Blue averaged 10.4 yards per carry. But he sealed the game winner on an epic 77-yard rumble. Blue shared what the big emphasis was against Clemson, per Inside Texas of On3.com.

“We made a big emphasis that we were going to have to run the ball to win these games,” Blue said.

He handed the true credit to the ones who made his big day happen: The Texas offensive line.

“I credit these guys. Those guys are the reason those touchdowns happened,” he said.

Wisner did his part to gash Clemson. He accelerated to a 7.3 yard average and tallied 110 yards. Texas is now 4-0 this season when Wisner surpasses the 100-yard mark.

Arizona State now awaits the Longhorns. Both teams will face off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on New Year's Day in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.