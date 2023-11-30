Texas football needs to win in the Big 12 title game, and it sounds like they will have CB Ryan Watts available.

The Texas football team has had one of their best seasons in recent memory this year, and they have a chance to make it better on Saturday. The Longhorns are currently ranked #7 in the country and they are 11-1. Texas will play in the Big 12 Championship this weekend against Oklahoma State football, and if the Longhorns can find a way to win, they will have a fighting chance at making the College Football Playoff. They will need all hands on deck for this one, and the team just got some positive injury news.

During last week's game, Texas football cornerback Ryan Watts went down with an injury early in the game. It was unclear if he was going to be good to go this weekend, but Steve Sarkisian said on Thursday that he will be able to play, according to a tweet from Kirk Bohls. This is massive news for the Longhorns as this is one of the most important games in recent memory for the team.

A 12-1 power five conference champion typically gets into the College Football Playoff, but that might not be the case this season. For example, if Georgia, Michigan, Washington and Florida State all win this weekend, they will all be 13-0 conference champions, and Texas will more than likely be left out. The Longhorns obviously need to win, and they should be hoping for Louisville and Alabama to win their conference title games. If the Crimson Tide are in as a 12-1 conference champ, the committee would have to put in Texas because of their win over the Crimson Tide, right?

There a ton of scenarios for what could happen this weekend, but most importantly, Texas needs to win. They are big favorites over Oklahoma State, but it should be a close game, and it's a good thing that Watts will be good to go for the Longhorns.