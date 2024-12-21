Criticisms involving the College Football Playoff and the scheduling have not changed, as evidenced by Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian. He explained to Paul Finebaum on ESPN how he truly feels about what needs to improve.

“I do think it's something that needs to be revisited,” Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian isn't solely talking about the CFP scheduling, as games begin on Friday, December 20. He's talking about the grand scheme of college football. Most notably, the transfer portal has been a point of emphasis throughout this process. A plethora of players are entering the portal and even leaving their CFP-bound teams.

For example, Penn State football quarterback Beau Pribula entered the portal because of the rules surrounding CFP teams. They have a small window to either declare for the portal or stay with their program. Days later, Drew Allar announced his return, which was likely notified to Pribula beforehand.

However, this is a situation plaguing programs across college football. Duke football's quarterback Maalik Murphy entered the portal ahead of their bowl game against Ole Miss. Head coach Lane Kiffin ripped the system to shreds after hearing that news. Going back to Texas football, they haven't dealt with the same extremes as other universities, but Sarkisian feels it's a major concern.

Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian feels the college football schedule is a disaster

Although it's the beginning stages of name, image, and likeness, as well as the transfer portal, there's more work to be done. This isn't the first time the Longhorns coach has said something. Sarkisian wasn't a fan of the portal opening up before the 2023 CFP. The same discourse applies in 2024, except it's earlier due to the expanded playoff format. Texas football is in the opening round against Clemson.

They haven't had any major names leave the program, but it remains a concern. It could be a ticking time bomb for certain football programs. Regardless, the rules are the last thing on the Longhorns' minds. They're preparing for Clemson in a very interesting game. The No. 4 seed is taking on the No. 12 in Austin. With quarterback Quinn Ewers and the Texas football stout defense, they can present real problems.

However, the Tigers are playing with house money after beating SMU in the ACC championship game. Still, they're coached by Dabo Swinney, who's won multiple National Championships. Once the Longhorns' time in the CFP is up, Sarkisian will refocus his conversation on maximizing the schedule to benefit his program and others.