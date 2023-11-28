Texas football may be without two defensive players when the Longhorns battle for a Big 12 championship this Saturday.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is hoping he will have his defense at full strength on Saturday when his Texas Longhorns play the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 championship game. As of Tuesday morning, Sarkisian still doesn't have that peace of mind. Two of Texas football's top defenders remain questionable for the game, per On3.

Defensive backs Ryan Watts and Austin Jordan are still nursing injuries for the Longhorns, who rely on both players to help on the back end of the defense. Watts is a cornerback who has struggled with injuries all season. He missed two games in October for an undisclosed injury, and was shaken up on the first play of a game against Texas Tech on November 24. Watts has 32 total tackles this season, including 25 solo stops.

Jordan has also played some corner this season for the Longhorns, as well as nickel. He's also been used on special teams more recently. Jordan recorded tackles in four games this season, including the team's last game, a win over Texas Tech. Jordan has one interception on the season.

Texas is headed to the Big 12 championship in its final year in the league. The Longhorns are 11-1 on the year, and finished the regular season first in the Big 12. Texas is favored to win the conference championship game on Saturday, but will need a bit of help to make the College Football Playoff. Texas is going to the SEC after this season, along with Oklahoma.

Texas and Oklahoma State kick off Saturday at noon Eastern. Oklahoma State enters the game with a 9-3 record.