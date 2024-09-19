Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers got off to a great start this season, but he unfortunately went down with an injury to his abdomen last week. Backup Arch Manning came in for Ewers after the injury, and Manning will get the start this weekend against UL Monroe as Ewers is still recovering from his injury. Ewers was the favorite to win the Heisman before he got injured, and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian thinks winning the trophy is still in the cards despite the setback.

Quinn Ewers was playing extremely well leading up to his injury, and the Texas football team is ranked #1 in the country because of his high level of play. Ewers can still have a huge season despite missing a couple of games because of this injury.

“With some of the games we have coming down the road, he is going to be in New York for the Heisman,” Steve Sarkisian said, according to a tweet from CJ Vogel.

Sarkisian is right, there are going to be a lot of crucial games down the stretch that Ewers should be good to go for. Those will all be opportunities for him to show that he is the best player in college football.

The Longhorns still have games against #15 Oklahoma, #2 Georgia and #25 Texas A&M. The Red River rivalry game and the showdown against the Bulldogs will specifically be crucial games for Ewers and Texas.

It's Arch Manning time while Quinn Ewers recovers

While Quinn Ewers is on the bench recovering from his injury, the team is in good hands at the quarterback position. Arch Manning is the backup for the Longhorns, and he would probably start for any other team in America. He came in last week and threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and he also had a 67-yard touchdown run. He is more than capable of holding down the fort.

“You never know, as a backup, when you’re going to get put in the game,” Steve Sarkisian said, according to an article from On3. “For [Manning] to come in on his first play to hit DeAndre Moore for the touchdown. On his third play — we’re in a little different style of offense when he’s in there — the little zone read, to pull it and the explosive play. I love the post throw to Ryan Wingo for the for the long touchdown. The big corner route to Ryan. He threw a beautiful kind of slot fade to Johntay Cook for a touchdown. He did some nice things for us and extended some drives on third downs. So that was a great experience for him that he got.”

For most teams ranked in the top-10, it would be disastrous if they lost their starting QB and had to go with a backup. For Texas, it's not a problem. Two of the best QBs in college football are on this Longhorns roster.

We will see Manning make his first ever college start this Saturday as the Longhorns will kick off against UL Monroe at 7:00 ET/6:00 CT from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The game will be airing on the SEC Network, and Texas is favored by 44.5 points.