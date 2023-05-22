Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian shared his condolences for the family of former Longhorn Jaden Hullaby, who tragically died.

“It’s such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden’s passing,” he said, according to the program’s official Twitter account. “He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”

Hullaby was reported missing Sunday prior to his brother announcing his death on Monday. “Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King,” Lando Hullaby said.

Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King 🕊️💔 LLJAY pic.twitter.com/K16l1jSqBX — Lando Hullaby.🌵 (@_Lhull22_) May 22, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The former three-star recruit came into Texas football as a running back before switching to defense. Hullaby transferred to New Mexico ahead of last season and played tight end. He recorded two catches for 44 yards and tallied 59 rushing yards. Sarkisian’s words echo the entire college football world, who have been rocked by this awful news. No details have been released on his death, but Hullaby’s family said he was last heard from on Friday.

Jaden Hullaby was a Dallas resident and played high school football at Mansfield Timberview. He was a vital part of a state championship team, which carries even more weight in Texas. Hullaby soon committed to the Longhorns, but just could not crack the depth chart. He played in one game in two years.

He showed promise with the Lobos prior to his tragic passing.