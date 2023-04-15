Texas Football has been focused on adding more premium talent at wide receiver this offseason. They have succeeded both in recruiting and via the transfer portal by securing ex-Georgia wideout AD Mitchell. With the room now getting a bit crowded, 4-star recruit and track standout Brenen Thompson has requested to enter the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3.com.

Thompson was ranked in the top 25 at his position when he committed to the Longhorns in October 2021. He made a minimal impact in his freshman season, recording just one reception for 32 yards. His speed should still be coveted by other programs looking to add depth and trying to unlock Thompson’s full potential. They may have to contend with his split devotion to track just as Texas did, though.

The standards are high in this still relatively new Steve Sarkisian Era, especially with Texas Football headed to the grueling SEC in 2024. The Longhorns were 8-5 last season with a 6-3 record versus Big 12 competition. Fans will expect marked improvement fast, though.

Now that Thompson has decided to jump into the transfer pool, expect his Texas days to be firmly done, which is not always the case when a player requests a transfer. But it is in the Sarkisian regime.

“The moment you go in the transfer portal at the University of Texas, you’re no longer coming back, which I think a lot of school will do — kids go and test the waters and try to come back,” the coach had said earlier in the year. “We’re not playing that game. If you want to go in the portal, go in the portal. Good luck to you.”

Thompson will now set out to prove he is every bit the talent Texas thought he was just a short time ago.