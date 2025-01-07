Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian understands the pressure that comes with leading the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff. Sarkisian doesn't want to fail Texas fans, after losing in the semi-final during the 2023 season.

“The history of what a place is and how it became what it is, is the very reason you want to work here, but there is a balance in using that past to push into the future instead of resting on laurels,” Sarkisian said, per ESPN.

“People ask me about the pressure from the fans, the people who have loved the University of Texas their whole lives, but to me, it comes from doing right by the names on the buildings and the statues and paintings you see of the coaches and players who were here before us. I tell our guys that we have a chance to be one of those people. Forever. But only if we take care of the here and now.”

Texas gets its shot to make the national championship game, when they face off against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Friday. The winner moves on to the national championship, to play either Penn State or Notre Dame.

Texas is the only 2023 College Football Playoff team to make a comeback in the semis

Texas is one of four teams still standing in the CFP. They are also the only squad that made the event in 2023. The Longhorns lost in a national semi-final last season, to Washington. None of the three other teams last year made the event as Michigan, Washington and Alabama all missed the playoff.

This season, Texas football is back and seeking redemption. They almost lost a thriller in the quarterfinal to Arizona State, but survived that game in double overtime. Texas had a big lead in that contest, before losing it and then ultimately having to make a big defensive stop to win it.

Texas is led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is playing in his final season. The senior has had a great year, despite dealing with an injury early on. Ewers has thrown for 3,189 yards and 24 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions.

The Longhorns are now the only SEC team left in the CFP, after joining the conference before the 2024 season. Texas made the event last season as the Big 12 champion, and now are in as SEC runner-up. The Longhorns lost to Georgia in the conference championship game.

Texas football won its last national championship during the 2005 season, when Vince Young led the team to victory over USC.