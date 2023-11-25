Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian speaks on Arch Manning's college debut debut after Longhorns' win over Texas Tech

Texas football fans finally got the moment they've all been waiting for when Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, made his debut against Texas Tech on Friday. The Texas crowd celebrated his arrival on the field for his first college football appearance.

After the Longhorns took a huge lead early, Arch Manning got to come in during the second half since their primary backup Maalik Murphy was injured. While Texas primarily relied on their run game — rushing for 302 yards total — Manning got to attempt a couple passes. Arch completed two of his five attempts for 30 yards. He also rushed three times for seven total yards.

Following the win which allowed Texas to clinch a Big 12 Conference Championship Game berth, Steve Sarkisian spoke on the play of his backups toward the end of the game.

“Backups are always kind of the fan favorite, but when Arch went in the crowd was buzzing. We had to try to quiet the crowd,” Sarkisian said. “Probably there are some butterflies and some anxiousness first time playing early on,” via Keith Farner of Saturday Down South.

“But one thing I was impressed with was in that last 90-yard drive with with our 2s. What a drive for those guys. Super proud for them,” Sarkisian said. “Two good 3rd-down conversions in there, the conversion to Johntay (Cook), the conversion to Casey Cain. In the previous drive, he used his legs really well. Things for him to build upon moving forward but happy he was able to get in.”

The Longhorns defeated Texas Tech 57-7. While Manning has primarily sat on the bench all year, Sarkisian has still expressed faith in his future as a college football and NFL quarterback.