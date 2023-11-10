Arch Manning's grandfather, Archie, reveals where his grandson's mindset is about playing at Texas football despite the lack of playing time.

Quinn Ewers is returning to the starting lineup after Maalik Murphy filled in at quarterback for the Texas football team. However, most college football fans have Arch Manning on their mind.

He hasn't received any playing time yet after generating a ton of buzz through his high school career. After seeing Murphy play well, there's a chance the Longhorns name him as the starter when Ewers eventually leaves.

Arch Manning's family weighed in on the situation, and his grandfather, Archie, shares a positive outlook on the situation, per Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun. Archie Manning seems to like the idea of his grandson being redshirted to begin his collegiate career.

“Every situation is different. If you remember, Peyton and Eli went to school early for spring training. Peyton got thrown in for his first game as a freshman. He played a great deal that season. Tennessee had a great offensive line and two really good running backs, so that allowed him to work into it. Arch Manning

“Eli had what I think is the best course. He redshirt his first year, was a backup in his second year, and then started in his third year. I think it’s a big jump. Arch played 2A Football, as did Peyton and Eli. Every situation is different. I think the most unfortunate thing was that Quinn Ewers got hurt. He was having a great year. I think Maalik [Murphy] has done some great things filling in. Arch is happy with the decision he made. All the reports we get is that he’s doing well. He’s going to get a redshirt out of this year, and I think that’s important.”

Although he hasn't played a snap for Texas football, Arch Manning has an incredibly bright future ahead. We'll see how his college career plays out, but only time will tell if he plays for the Longhorns or hits the transfer portal.