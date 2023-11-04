Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian predicts he has three future NFL starting quarterbacks with Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has a lofty prediction for his three quarterbacks — he believes that Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning can all become NFL starting quarterbacks.

Sarkisian spoke about his trio of quarterbacks with former USC legend and Heisman winner Matt Leinart, who he coached along with Carson Palmer and Matt Cassell in the 2000s.

“I think back to sitting with you, Carson and with Matt Cassel, and all three of you starting quarterbacks in the NFL,” Sarkisian said. “I think this room is just like that. I have no bones about it. All three of those guys are going to be starters in the NFL,” via On 3.

Of the three USC quarterbacks, Palmer became the most successful. His career spanned fourteen years over three different teams. He played in multiple playoff games and even was a second-team All Pro in 2005 after leading the NFL in touchdown passes. Cassel was a seventh round pick who started 81 games over his career despite primarily taking on a backup role. He led the Kansas City Chiefs to the playoffs in 2010 and was a Pro Bowl alternate. Leinart started 18 games during career as the 10th overall pick in 2006, but struggled with injuries that kept him from staying on the field.

Though Texas has a talented crop of quarterbacks, it will be challenging to meet the success that those three did. Right now, Quinn Ewers has the best shot at heading toward the NFL. He led the Longhorns to a 6-1 record while completing 70.9% of his passes before going down with a shoulder injury. As for Murphy and Manning, it's too soon to tell.