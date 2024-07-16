The college football season is almost here, and one of the biggest changes that we will see this year is the addition of Texas football in the SEC. There are a lot of teams that are changing conferences this year, and the Longhorns are one of them. There are a lot of exciting aspects about Texas in the SEC. They have some great matchups, they are expected to contend for the conference crown, etc. However, one question that a lot of people are asking is about the ‘Horns Down' celebration.

Texas fans puts their hands in the air with their pointer and pinky fingers up to create a hand signal that looks like a Longhorn. However, rival fans found a way to have some fun with that, too. They use the same hand formation, but they turn it upside down. It is now known as ‘Horns Down', and players in the Big 12 would actually get penalized if they did it during a game.

Now, Texas football is making the move to the SEC, and people are wondering if it will be a penalty there, too. The answer to that question is sometimes.

“We’re going to read the context in which it’s done,” SEC coordinator of officials John McDaid said, according to an article from The Athletic. “I ask my officials to use the judgment of, is it taunting an opponent, is it making a travesty of the game, or is it otherwise affecting our ability to manage the game? If an opponent of Texas scores a touchdown and in celebration with their teammate going back up the sideline, gives the signal, that’s not an issue. … If he tackles a player and stands over him and gives it, then we’ve got taunting, then we’ve got unsportsmanlike conduct.”

That is an answer that fans will likely be in favor of. Well, except for maybe Texas football fans. However, it seems like the SEC is taking the right approach. The ‘Horns Down' celebration is not always done in a way that needs to be penalized, but taunting is something that needs to be addressed.

‘Horns Down' is a unique celebration

There is no other type of celebration in college football quite like the ‘Horns Down' celebration. There is no other team-specific signal like this that has its own rules. It is incredibly unique, and John McDaid was a little bit surprised at how often he was asked about it. However, he understands why, and he understands the passion that college football fans have.

“I know it’s a passionate topic,” McDaid said. “I don’t have any issue with (being asked). The only thing that takes me back is how often I’m asked the question. … But I get it. The game is emotion and passion. That’s what makes it so darn fun. As an officiating unit, we need to deal with that.”

Well, Texas fans need to be ready to see more of the ‘Horns Down' celebration this season as it will not be an automatic penalty in the SEC. If the Longhorns don't want to see it, then they need to win.