Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking forward to his matchup with Alabama football head coach Nick Saban in the 2023 NCAA season.

Saban and Sarkisian have a history of prowling the same sidelines. However, Sarkisian knows it's going to be all business when the two teams square off on September 9, per On3.com's Nick Kosko.

“Probably not the week of you know, maybe right before the season I'll give him a call but maybe not the week,” Sarkisian said on The Herd. “You know, I've got the utmost respect for him. Of course I can't say enough what he did for my career. We have some special moments. And that's you know, I learned this from Pete (Carroll) a long time ago with USC – there's nothing better than competing against your friends and the people you respect the most.”

“So you will put forth a great week of preparation. We'll have a good plan and I have no question our guys are gonna go out and play hard. We got to play well enough to win,” Sarkisian added.

Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban have mutual respect for one another

Sarkisian spent two years as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2018. He revived his coaching career when he worked for Saban and Alabama football in the same capacity from 2019 to 2020.

Future NFL quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and Bryce Young were part of the Alabama football teams under Sarkisian's guidance. Sarkisian eventually became Texas head football coach prior to the 2021 NCAA campaign.

Steve Sarkisian gave Nick Saban plenty of credit for his second lease on life in the coaching ranks. The latter, in turn, praised Sarkisian's brilliant football mind last season.

Sarkisian feels a more balanced offensive attack will serve Texas football well in the 2023 NCAA season. If that happens, expect his team to build on its 6-3 win-loss record in 2022 and enjoy a its farewell season in the Big 12 this year.

With Texas football officially joining the SEC in 2024, fans are going to enjoy more showdowns between Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban in the next few years.