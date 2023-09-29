When the Texas football team went into Tuscaloosa and knocked off Alabama by double digits, they instantly become a popular College Football Playoff pick and the heavy favorite to win the Big 12. The Longhorns have been waiting for a win like that for awhile, and it finally came. Now, the challenge is getting to the finish line. There have been a lot of seasons in recent memory when Texas was considered to be a playoff contender, but they always seem to stumble in games where people are expecting them to win. So far, the Longhorns are 4-0, but even the next week after the Alabama win, Texas looked a bit sloppy in a win against Wyoming. It was a tie game in the fourth quarter before the Longhorns pulled away, and it was a bit concerning to see.

This weekend, Texas football has their second ranked matchup of the season, and it comes against an unexpected foe. Kansas football is off to a 4-0 start for the second consecutive season, and the Jayhawks have found their way into the top 25. Kansas comes into this matchup ranked #24 in the country, and Texas is the heavy favorite. The Longhorns are at home and the Jayhawks aren't looked at as a very big threat despite the ranking. Texas should be able to take care of business easily, but it will still be a good test for this team. Here are three predictions for Saturday's battle.

Quinn Ewers will throw for 300+ yards

Quinn Ewers hasn't eclipsed the 300 yard mark since the Longhorns big win against Alabama, but expect him to do it again against Kansas. Texas football is going to be up and ready for this game against a top 25 team, and they're going to bring their A-game. Kansas is a solid squad, but they aren't going to be able to hang with Texas. The Jayhawks might keep it close for a little bit, but Texas will pull away because of elite QB play from Quinn Ewers.

Xavier Worthy will have 100+ receiving yards

When Quinn Ewers has a big day, Xavier Worthy usually does too. Expect both of them to have big performances on Saturday. Xavier Worthy is one of the best wide receivers in the entire country, and he is gifted with having one of the best QBs in the entire country as well. The Longhorns shouldn't have a lot of trouble moving the football on Saturday against the Jayhawks, and Ewers shouldn't have a lot of trouble finding his star receiver. Worthy will have a big day in terms of receiving yards, and he'll probably add a touchdown or two as well.

Texas will win by at least 21

First things first, Kansas is a good football team and the Jayhawks should be very happy with where the program is at right now. They are 4-0, ranked, they have a terrific coach and the difference between now and a few years ago is night and day. However, this team isn't quite ready to knock off a team like Texas yet (although the Jayhawks did beat Texas a couple of years ago). This is the best Texas football team that we have seen in a long time, and they aren't going to let Kansas get in the way of their goals. The Longhorns are going to win big.

Kansas vs. Texas kicks off at 3:30 ET on Saturday from Austin, TX.