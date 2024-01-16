Arch Manning is waiting in the wings for a Texas takeover.

The Texas Longhorns bowed out in the first round of the 2023-2024 College Football Playoff at the Sugar Bowl, but the otherwise successful season revealed a lot about the talented possessed by Steve Sarkisian's team, as well as its incredible depth.

Five-star QB prospect and freshman Arch Manning has made a considerable amount of money in NIL deals, but also refuted a Brock Purdy related meme that has been circulating. Manning's many 2023 improvements will delight Texas football fans.

With Texas football's rise to college football prominence confirmed, the Longhorns are poised to enter the Southeastern Conference with a target on their backs this coming season.

The big question now is whether Arch Manning will join the team on its new odyssey, or bolt for a different program in hopes of a more clear path to the starting quarterback job.

Transfer Poral a Possibility for Texas Football's Manning

The college football transfer portal's spring window opens from April 15-30 this year, giving players like Manning plenty of time to mull over their futures with their respective programs.

As of this week-long period, Manning's top potential transfer portal destination was LSU football, coached by Brian Kelly, with odds of +200.

The Tigers lost their offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock this past offseason, who helped coach Jayden Daniels to the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

The appeal for Manning in leaving Austin, Texas could be to take the reins at a classic SEC school similar to his uncles Peyton and Eli Manning.

If he stays at Texas football, which appears to be the most likely scenario for Manning, he will compete for the opportunity to start behind center in pursuit of an SEC title with the Longhorns.

Ewers vs. Manning: The Defining Position Battle for the ‘Horns

Manning's competition is Quinn Ewers' who played incredibly well last season but had his stumbles in big games.

Ewers completed a sparkling 31 of 37 passes against the Oklahoma Sooners in a close Red River Rivalry loss during the season. His two interceptions showed he still has plenty to work on to become a Heisman finalist type quarterback.

Against Washington football in the Sugar Bowl, Ewers' accuracy left much to be desired. He completed just 24 of 43 passes, faltering in an area that is a renowned Arch Manning and Manning family specialty.

Ewers also had just 75 yards rushing on the season.

If Manning is to overtake Ewers for the starting position next season, these are the two areas where he appears to have a leg up on his competition. Manning lost out to Maalik Murphy, who's now with Duke football, last season when it came time for an Ewers replacement due to injury.

Manning has an incredibly accurate arm and is a stellar running quarterback dating back to his high school days. The leap from college to Big 12, Division 1 competition is a high one, however.

Now, it's time for Manning to continue to refine his skills in hopes of making a push for the starting job in 2024-2025.

Spring ball will tell a lot about Manning's chances. Already, he seems to have the favor of Longhorns fans and media on his side. Winning over the coaches will prove to be a more difficult endeavor considering Ewers' 3,479 passing yards and 22 touchdowns against just six interceptions as a first-year starter.

If anyone has the raw talent and football intellect to do it, it's Manning, a celebrated five-star prospect with perhaps the most talent of any QB prospect we've seen in years.