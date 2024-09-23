It's safe to say that Texas football's quarterback situation is the most interesting in the nation. While freshman phenom Arch Manning has lit up the stat sheet, Quinn Ewers is still waiting in the wings as he heals from an abdominal injury.

Ewers could play in the Mississippi State game on Saturday, via A to Z Sports' Brian Davis.

“Quinn practiced today,” Sarkisian said. “If I had to put a report out, he’d be questionable for Saturday.”

Ewers went down in the Longhorns' Week 3 victory over UTSA. The senior has shined in limited action, passing for 691 yards and eight touchdowns with a 73.3 completion percentage.

While Ewers is considered a top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, this is now his third consecutive season getting injured, which could hurt his stock.

Manning has been splendid in Ewers' stead, passing for 576 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions on a 61.7 completion percentage. The 19-year-old also has seven carries for 49 yards and two scores on the ground.

Who should Sarkisian start going forward?

Quinn Ewers is the man for Texas football this year

While Manning may be exciting, Ewers' track record has earned him the chance to take the Longhorns to the National Championship. The 2023 second-team All-Big 12 honoree quarterbacked Texas to a College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance last year and has looked lights-out when healthy this season.

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban weighed in on the debate, via The Pat McAfee Show.

“I think what [Sarkisian] did in the press conference yesterday sort of sent the message loud and clear that we have a championship caliber team and have an opportunity to maybe do something special with this team and Quinn Ewers is the quarterback. And I think that’s probably the way it should be. Arch is a very talented guy. He played great in the spring game. He played really well when he had to come in the game last week,” Saban said.

While Ewers has the experience and seniority, Manning is still excellent insurance for this season.

“And I think that’s the key to it. Because Quinn Ewers has a history of missing a few games in the last couple of years,” Saban continued. “So to have an adequate backup that can go in there and take advantage of the weapons you have on offense is really, really important. But if you sat around and asked the players on the team, like I always had a leadership group and I’d say, ‘Hey guys, who do you think the quarterback should be?’ They all know who the quarterback should be, and right now Quinn Ewers has been the guy that has the leadership, probably has the locker room.”