The Texas football team currently has the top 2025 recruiting class in the entire country, and it doesn't look like anyone is going to catch the Longhorns. The 2025 cycle is almost over as almost every top recruit in the country has picked a school. There are still few guys left, and there is a chance that Texas could add to this already loaded class. National Signing Day is on February 5th, but early signing day was back in December. Most recruits have their decision made by then, so there won't be a lot that goes down when February rolls around.

Texas currently has 25 recruits in their 2025 class that ranks better than any other school in the country. The Longhorns have landed commitments from three five-stars, 16 four-stars and six three-stars. No school in the entire country has more five-star commits than Texas football. The Longhorns aren't going to be landing anymore five-stars in this cycle, but it is possible that Texas snags another commit.

Right now, this Texas class is led by five-star safety Jonah Williams. Williams is the #6 player in the 2025 class and he is the top safety in the class. He should be able to make an immediate impact in the program.

Five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry and five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett are also up there for the Longhorns. Terry is the #9 player in the 2025 class and Lockett is the #16 player.

One of the most important positions in a recruiting class is the quarterback position. Texas has one QB in this class and it is four-star KJ Lacey. Lacey is the #233 player in the 2025 class and the #18 QB.

There is a chance that this 2025 Texas football recruiting class is already wrapped up, but there is still one more player that hasn't made a decision that is considering coming to play for the Longhorns. Let's take a look at who it is.

Three-star LB Javar Thomas

Javar Thomas is one recruit in the 2025 class that has not picked a school yet. Baylor and Texas seem to be the main schools in the running right now, and the Bears appear to have a slight edge there. A commitment from Thomas wouldn't do a lot for this Texas class in terms of improving its ranking, but this class is already #1 in the country. It doesn't need help, but adding another commit would still be nice.

Thomas is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #748 player in the 2025 class, the #81 LB and the #122 player in the state of Texas. Thomas currently attends Aldine Nimitz High School in Houston, Texas. It is looking like he will be staying in his home state if he does end up choosing either the Longhorns or the Bears.

Javar Thomas isn't going to be the prized possession of this Texas football recruiting class if he does commit, but you never know how a player is going to turn out. We see three-stars turn into NFL stars all the time. It's all about development at the program, and the Longhorns definitely have an edge there over other schools across the country. It won't be long before we find out where Thomas will be taking his talents.

A look at the 2025 recruiting class

There are still a few players out there in the 2025 recruiting class that need to make a decision, but for the most part, this cycle is wrapped up. There aren’t going to be any major shifts in the national rankings, and we have a pretty good idea of how those final national rankings will look. Let’s take a quick peek at the schools with the best recruiting classes in the country.

Finishing with a top-10 recruiting class is not easy. The schools that are currently ranked inside the top-10 for the 2025 cycle are, in order: Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan, Florida. Notice a trend? Every team inside of the top-10 is either an SEC school or a Big Ten school. These two conferences are certainly pulling ahead of the other two power conferences as the highest-ranked class from either the ACC or Big 12 is Miami at #14.

There is a chance that something happens and #11 jumps #10 or something along those lines, but there won’t be a ton of changes, and those 10 schools have elite classes.

The teams with the most five-stars this year are Alabama and Texas, as those two SEC powers both signed three of them. These schools are going to be loaded with talent for a while.

The team that signed the top overall recruit in the 2025 class is Michigan. Quarterback Bryce Underwood is from the state of Michigan, and he ended up committing to the Wolverines after being committed to LSU for a long time. He flipped to Michigan back in November.

There is a lot of talent in the 2025 recruiting class, and it will be interesting to see where these final uncommitted players decide to go.