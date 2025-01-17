Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, just days after he told ESPN's Pete Thamel that he was not intending to come back to Texas for the 2025-26 season. He made his personal announcement via his social media accounts on Wednesday, the same time reports were emerging that Ewers had turned away an $8 million offer to play another year of college football.

This means that while it is the beginning of the Arch Manning era for Texas, Ewers will now be looking ahead to taking the next step of his career at the professional level.

“These past three years have been some of the best years I could’ve imagined,” Ewers said in the post. “I’m truly thankful for the opportunity to play football in my home state at the best university in the world. … With prayer and careful consideration, I’m officially declaring for the NFL Draft.”

Here's a look at how things could play out for Quinn Ewers in the 2025 NFL Draft, in terms of when and where he could be taken off the board in April.

Quinn Ewers 2025 NFL Draft projection

Quinn Ewers entered the 2024 season projected as highly as the No. 1 overall pick and was pretty much a consensus selection to be either the first or the second quarterback off of the board. That obviously will likely not be the case any longer, with those spots now expected to go to Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) and Cam Ward (Miami).

Now, with a few months to go until the start of the event, Ewers is expected to be selected anywhere on the second or third day of the event. He's all over the place in analysts' mock drafts, mostly between the second and sixth rounds.

With this deemed to be a weaker class at quarterback, the projections for just about every signal-caller except for Ward and Sanders are all over the place, so it will be interesting to see where the former Texas passer is picked. For Ewers, and most of the other QBs in this class, that is just about anyone's guess.

While some believe Ewers should have played one more year of college football to put together a more consistent season, others think he may be taking advantage of the fact that this is a shaky quarterback class. In that case, declaring now could see him more highly drafted than if he had waited a year.

Quinn Ewers 2025 NFL Draft landing spots

Just the same way that Ewers' projections on where he will be drafted are all over the place, so are his potential landing spots. There are three that particularly stand out as possible fits with a league that remains quarterback-needy.

Pittsburgh Steelers

There is some uncertainty surrounding what the long-term plan will be for the Steelers at quarterback. Russell Wilson is entering the twilight of his career, and there is no guarantee that Justin Fields will be there as his successor. The Steelers could select Ewers early on as an insurance policy who could hold the clipboard and be ready to go by the time he is called upon, with the proper mentorship from a veteran before that time comes.

New York Giants

The Giants are now in the hunt for a quarterback after officially parting ways with veteran quarterback Daniel Jones. Some in the fan base have viewed that as a long time coming. So, who will his successor be? Ewers is very much an option, though unlike the case would be with the Steelers, Ewers would likely be in a situation here in which we would immediately be thrown into the fire.

Even before the Giants and Jones went their separate ways, it was clear that they had interest in moving on to a different quarterback. New York had spoken to multiple teams about trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select a big-time quarterback, but they were not successful. That is why they chose to go in an entirely different direction with the sixth overall pick, selecting Malik Nabers.

Los Angeles Rams

Stetson Bennett remains the backup quarterback for now, and he has made the most of his opportunity in the time that he has been back with the team after missing his rookie season due to mental health reasons. But there is no solid indication that Los Angeles will stick with him to eventually replace veteran Matthew Stafford.

While many are split as to whether or not Ewers could actually be a Day 1 starter, he would not have to be in this situation. Some have also pinned Ewers as a similar quarterback to Stafford between the arm talent and matching the traditional pocket passer description, meaning he could serve as the perfect mentor.

Quinn Ewers NFL Draft comparison

Will Quinn Ewers be the next Davis Mills? That is what Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports is predicting.

“Like Ewers, Mills was a highly touted recruit who played quality football in college, yet never quite met the lofty expectations aligned with his recruiting ranking,” Trapasso wrote. “Mills and Ewers both have high-caliber albeit not tremendous arms and in short stretches can look like promising starters. Yet the ability to quickly read coverages and adapt is not fully developed. Also like Mills, Ewers' ability to create with his legs occurs infrequently and only in dire situations, plus accuracy is not a true strength to their games.”

Other player comps for Ewers include Andy Dalton and Baker Mayfield.