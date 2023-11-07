Texas football needs Quinn Ewers back ASAP after narrowly escaping Kansas State. Steve Sarkisian has the update ahead of TCU matchup.

Texas football narrowly survived Kansas State in overtime on Saturday without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gave an injury update and said Ewers was able to throw on Monday. His status is day-to-day, which means he could be available for the Longhorns' Week 11 matchup against TCU.

“Quinn’s update, you know, he’s moving in the right direction,” Sarkisian said. “How quickly, I don’t exactly know yet. I know this much, our team is fighting through a lot of stuff from an injury standpoint.”

Ewers has thrown for 1,915 yards and 13 touchdowns so far this season. He last played on October 21 against Houston, when he suffered an AC joint injury in his throwing shoulder. Texas football has stayed alive in his absence, but the Longhorns missed having Ewers out there against Kansas State. They ultimately won the game and improved to 8-1, but the Wildcats had chances to knock off the Big 12 champion favorites. Some of those chances came off of turnovers by backup quarterback Maalik Murphy.

If Ewers isn't ready to go by Saturday, it will almost certainly be Murphy again, rather than freshman Arch Manning. “Hopefully we can get Quinn back. In the meantime, we’re gonna try to pour into the things that Maalik continues to do well, and then try to work on some of the issues there and take care of the ball,” Sarkisian said.

Murphy went 19-37 against Kansas State for 248 yards and a touchdown. However, he also threw two interceptions, which allowed Kansas State back in the game with a chance to win it late.