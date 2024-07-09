Texas football is lucky to have Arch Manning in the program. Manning is a third-generation QB from arguably the strongest football family in the game today. That's why fans of the new EA Sports College Football 25 were so bummed out earlier this year when Manning said he would not be featured in the game. However, it sounds like that has changed. Arch recently made a shocking announcement with his uncle Eli.

Earlier today, Texas QB Arch Manning revealed that he will be in EA Sports College Football 25. He did so in spectacular fashion. Arch participated in a video with his uncle Eli Manning, where Eli is talking to him like a football coach. The pair share an exchange that a coach and QB would have at a real football practice. All the while, they have been playing the video game and using Arch Manning in practice mode.

“Touchdown!” Eli Manning said at the clip's conclusion, “now that's why you're in the game.”

Earlier this year, Arch Manning announced that he would opt out of the popular video game. Apparently Manning wanted to wait until “he was the guy” at Texas before opting into the game. Now he has changed his tune and will be featured in the game.

It is important to note that Manning has been reluctant to do NIL deals in the past, despite the huge potential his name, image, and likeness could provide.

College football fans everywhere have been eagerly awaiting the release of EA Sports College Football 25. The game is the first college football game in over 10 years and will launch later this month on July 19th.

We can't wait to see what the future has in store for Arch Manning — both in real life and on the digital football field.

Arch Manning reveals why he is staying with Texas football

Arch Manning was no sure thing to stay with the Texas football program.

When Quinn Ewers decided to return to Texas for another season, many people believed that Arch Manning would hit the transfer portal. The thought was that Manning would want to be the starting QB at another school.

However, Manning recently opened up on why he decided to stay in Texas.

“It's tough because you want to be out there playing with your boys,” Manning said, via Larry Holder of The Athletic. “But (it came down to) just realizing there's nowhere else I want to be, and it was my dream to play at Texas. I'm going to stick it out and play there eventually.”

Quinn Ewers could have become a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he decided to stay at Texas and hopefully increase his draft stock next year.

Ewers told Holder that he is confident that Manning has what it takes to become a solid NFL QB.

“I think he understands that what he's got here is he's gonna be the most ready whenever he goes to the NFL,” Ewers said, via Holder. “I think coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian) does the best job getting quarterbacks ready for the NFL and developing guys. (Manning will) be playing in his third year. He'll be more than comfortable in operating the offense, and it's just a really good fit for him.”

When Ewers was asked about Manning's patience for sitting behind him another year, he compared it to his time at Ohio State.

“I think his actions definitely go to show that the kid's got some patience, for sure,” Ewers said, via Holder. “I know it's tough, because when I went to Ohio State, obviously it's tough sitting behind somebody.”

We can't wait to see Texas football return later this fall.