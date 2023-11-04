College football fans were stunned as Texas just barely squeaked by Kansas State to keep its playoff hopes alive.

No. 7 Texas football won an absolute nail-biter over no. 23 Kansas State by a score of 33-30 in overtime in Week 10. Not only was the contest back-and-forth throughout, but the ending was a thriller, as the Wildcats drove all the way down the field to the Longhorns' goal-line with four chances to win the game, but the Texas football defense came up with a stand to save their season. Fans on Twitter couldn't believe that Texas managed to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Many fans' first reaction was to the Kansas State play-calling on the goal line, as the Wildcats dialed up a shaky-looking run play followed by three straight passing plays, the last of which saw quarterback Will Howard have absolutely nowhere to go with the ball before chucking up a mini-prayer that had no hope of reaching the end zone.

Reflecting just how fortunate Texas football was to emerge with the win was the fact that Howard missed an open receiver in the end zone on the Wildcats' second down play.

While Kansas State kicker Chris Tennant redeemed himself with the kick that sent the game into overtime, many lamented his missed field goal from earlier in the fourth quarter, which would have made a huge difference in the game.

But the overall thought that many left the game with is that both Texas football and Kansas State played as if they wanted to lose the game- and it showed.

Ultimately, Texas football survived in a Big 12 thriller.