Texas State opens conference play as they visit Troy. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas State-Troy prediction and pick.

Texas State enters the game sitting at 2-2 on the year. They opened the season with wins over Lamar and UTSA before falling to Arizona State 31-28. Last week, they would face Sam Houston. Texas State started up 22-0 at the end of the first quarter and would lead 32-21 at the end of the half. Texas State would add a touchdown to make it 39-21, but they would allow the comeback. Christian Pavon hit a field goal with six seconds left as Sam Houston beat Texas State 40-39.

Meanwhile, Troy is 1-4 on the year. They opened the season being upset by Nevada, before falling to Memphis and Iowa. They would beat Florida A&M before facing ULM last week. Troy has a 6-3 lead at the end of the first half, and 9-6 in the fourth quarter. They would allow a touchdown in the fourth quarter though, and fall 13-9.

College Football Odds: Texas State-Troy Odds

Texas State: -14.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -550

Troy: +14.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +400

Over: 57.5 (-115)

Under: 57.5 (-105)

How to Watch Texas State vs. Troy

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Texas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jordan McCloud has led the way for the Texas State offense this year. He has completed 97-140 passes for 1,141 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has thrown just three interceptions this year and has been sacked three times. McCloud has also run for 101 yards and two scores on the ground.

McCloud’s top target has been Jaden Williams. He has brought in 22 receptions this year for 292 yards and three scored. Meanwhile, Joey Hobert has been solid this year. He has 26 receptions on the year for 265 yards and four touchdowns. Rounding out the top targets is Chris Dawn Jr. Dawn has 13 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns. In the running game, Ismail Mahdi has been the main man this year. He has 68 carries for 307 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Lincoln Pare has 29 rushes on the year for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Texas State is 74th in the nation in points against this year, while sitting 52nd in opponent yards per game. They are 80th against the rush while sitting 46th against the pass. Ben Bell has been solid this year. He has 12 tackles, with 3.5 sacks, and two passes defended. Meanwhile, Kalil Alexander also has three sacks on the year. Bobby Crosby has been solid in the secondary. He has three passes defended with an interception while sitting second on the team in tackles.

Why Troy Could Cover The Spread/Win

Troy went with Tucker Kilcrease at quarterback against ULM. He has completed just 8-15 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Kilcrease has run well, running for 125 yards this year. Goose Crowder has gotten the most look at quarterback this year. He has completed 44 passes on 63 attempts with five touchdowns this year. He has been battling injuries this year though.

In the receiving game, Devonte Ross has led the way. He has 29 receptions this year for 529 yards and six touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Zeriah Beason and Peyton Higgins both have over 100 yards this year. Beason has 10 receptions for 118 yards while Higgins has 15 receptions for 111 yards. In the running game, Damien Taylor has led the way. He has 57 carries this year for 336 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Gerald Green has 44 carries for 196 yards and a touchdown.

Troy is 84th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 61st in total yards on defense. They are 110th against the rush, but 20th against the pass. Jordan Stringer has led the way this year. He leads the team with 33 tackles while having a sack. Meanwhile, Brendan Jackson is ted for Stringer with 33 tackles, while having two passes defended. Justin Powe has the only interception on the year, while he is sitting third on the team in tackles and also having a pass defended. Troy has just one takeaway on the year, but with just two turnovers, the turnover margin has been middle of the pack this year.

Final Texas State-Troy Prediction & Pick

The Troy defense will be able to slow down Jordan McCloud in this game, forcing Texas State to use the ground game more. Still, Troy will be able to move the ball on the ground this year. Neither team has been solid in the turnover battle, both sitting tied for 86th in turnover margin this year. This will result in a tight game. Take Troy and the points.

Final Texas State-Troy Prediction & Pick: Troy +14.5 (-122)