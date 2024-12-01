The wild NC State football 35-30 victory over North Carolina became the final game for one of the Wolf Pack's touchdown scorers. Key wide receiver Kevin Concepcion is on his way out.

Concepcion plans to enter the transfer portal, per 247Sports North Carolina State reporter Cory Smith Sunday. He ends his time at NC State grabbing three catches for 44 yards and scored on a 13-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter. Concepcion also completes two seasons in Raleigh.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pounder ends his time catching 124 passes total. He racked up 1,299 yards and scored 16 times for the ‘Pack. Concepcion brought versatility too, carrying the football 60 total times for 356 yards.

The Charlotte native broke out in 2023. Concepcion tallied 71 catches, 839 yards, 10 receiving touchdowns and totaled 1,159 yards from scrimmage. He claimed the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year nod in 2023. Concepcion won the same award NC State legend Russell Wilson secured in 2008.

Concepcion, though, saw a numbers decline this season. He settled for 53 catches, 460 yards, six receiving touchdowns and added two scores off handoffs. But he only mustered 496 scrimmage yards.

NC State receiver transfer likely impacted brother's commitment flip

Concepcion's transfer clearly impacted the family. A high-profile sibling also pivoted away from the Raleigh school.

Arrion Concepcion was originally heading to the Wolf Pack. But he originally decommitted on Nov. 17. Now, the younger Concepcion is heading to Kansas State. He chose the Wildcats on Nov. 24.

The younger Concepcion carved out his own stellar gridiron resume. He's caught 95 passes, 1,178 yards and 12 touchdowns during his career at Julius L. Chambers High, per MaxPreps. Arrion Concepcion rose to three-star status by 247Sports. He even turned down top 15 program Miami, who joined Virginia Tech and NC State as his lone ACC offers.

Turning back to the older brother, Concepcion is bound to garner plenty of attention in the portal. He's now a four-star portal entry by 247Sports — joining former Texas WR Johntay Cook II as the four-star options.

Concepcion will likely command the attention of teams known to attack defenses through RPO (run pass option) attacks. Indiana immediately looks like a strong suitor. Not just because of the Hoosiers' vaunted RPO system, but by losing WRs Donaven McCulley and E.J. Williams to the portal.

Georgia Tech could become an option should Concepcion stay in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets watched 5-foot-10, 180-pound WR Christian Leary enter the portal on Oct. 24. Oklahoma State of the Big 12 has an immediate WR opening as well, with Da'Wain Lofton choosing to enter the portal Saturday.