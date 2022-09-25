The Texas Tech Red Raiders got their second win against a ranked opponent this season Saturday night, as they took down the no. 22 Texas Longhorns in Lubbock, 37-34, sending the entire Jones AT&T Stadium into pandemonium. And of course, Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also in a celebratory mood after seeing his alma mater score a win at the expense of a Big 12 rival of Texas Tech football.

Saturday’s win by Texas Tech football comes a week after the Red Raiders fell prey to then-no. 16 NC State Wolfpack on the road, 27-14. That snapped Texas Tech football’s two-game win streak to start the season, having beaten the Murray State Racers on Sep. 3 (63-10) and the then-no. 25 Houston Cougars on Sep. 10.

Its win over the Longhorns could be enough for Texas Tech football to slide back into the top 25 rankings.

The Red Raiders needed overtime to overcome Texas. Texas Tech football nearly had the victory in the bag in regulation when kicker Trey Wolff, got the Red Raiders ahead, 34-31, with just a little bit over 20 seconds remaining on the game clock, but that lead did not last long with the Longhorns scoring a field goal of their own just before time expired. Wolff would later steal the show again when he drilled a game-winning field goal off a possession from a Bijan Robinson fumble.

Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith finished the game with 331 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 38-of-56 completions, while also rushing for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Texas Tech will have an entire week to celebrate that huge win before facing off with the Kansas State Wildcats next Saturday on the road.