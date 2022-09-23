The Texas Longhorns take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Check out our college football odds series for our Texas Texas Tech prediction and pick.

The Texas Longhorns had lost to Alabama by one point, a crushing result on a day when they largely outplayed Nick Saban’s SEC colossus. Texas outplayed Alabama in the trenches and was bitterly unlucky that quarterback Quinn Ewers got hurt early in the game. Had Texas been able to play the full game with Ewers under center, it might have won. Still, the Longhorns had a 19-17 lead in the final minutes and owned a legitimate chance to take down the Tide. They were unable to get a stop. Alabama kicked a field goal in the final 20 seconds to prevail, 20-19. It was the kind of result which could destroy a season and shatter a team’s sense of self-confidence … but that happens only if the players allow it to happen.

The following week, Texas had a very tough battle with a good UTSA team. Midway through the third quarter, it was anyone’s game. The Longhorns had to show they could absorb a very bitter disappointment and respond to it with poise and resolve. They did just that, roaring past the Roadrunners in the final 20 minutes to score a victory which looked comfortable on the scoreboard but was, in truth, a significant test of their capabilities. The Longhorns have shown they can take a punch, which bodes well heading into Lubbock, a place where it has not been easy for the Horns to win.

Texas Tech knew it would face an uphill battle last week at North Carolina State. The Wolfpack have a very good defense and some of the best linebackers in the country. That was not the defensive matchup the Red Raiders wanted or needed. This is because they have had to deal with instability at the quarterback spot for reasons they did not choose or hope for. Tyler Shough was the Week 1 starter, but he got hurt. This forced Donovan Smith to take over the offense, and he just wasn’t up to par against N.C. State. This is a really important measuring-stick game for the Texas Tech offense. First-year head coach Joey McGuire needs to find solutions on this side of the ball if the Red Raiders are going to be a factor in the Big 12.

Here are the Texas-Texas Tech NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas-Texas Tech Odds

Texas Longhorns: -7 (-114)

Texas Tech Red Raiders: +7 (-106)

Over: 61.5 (-108)

Under: 61.5 (-112)

Why Texas Could Cover the Spread

The Longhorns’ defense is the big reason why they can cover. They limited a high-powered Alabama offense to 20 points and made stacks of big plays versus the Crimson Tide. They smothered UTSA in the fourth quarter last week. This is not the tissue-soft defense we saw under Tom Herman, and it’s not the weak defense we saw last year in Steve Sarkisian’s first season. If this Texas defense continues to play at its current level, the Longhorns are a good bit better than Texas Tech.

Why Texas Tech Could Cover the Spread

After the loss to N.C. State, the Red Raiders come home to Lubbock for the game they care about more than any other. Tech regularly gives Texas a battle, and this should be no different. The fact that Texas is not operating with its expected starting quarterback (Ewers), and will instead have Hudson Card under center, should work to Tech’s advantage. The Red Raiders are going to go all-in on this game. They might not be the better team, but we see all the time in college football that certain games are like the Super Bowl for certain teams. This is Tech’s Super Bowl.

Final Texas-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

Texas might win outright, but Tech will keep it close. Texas’ offense probably isn’t built to run away with this one. Tech will cover.

Final Texas-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech +7