Tahj Brooks is happy to be a key member of the Texas Tech football team, but he's also enjoying the time he's spent playing for head coach Joey McGuire. Following the Red Raiders' 44-41 victory over Cincinnati in Week 5, they are now 4-1 on the season, and 2-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2013.

It was another outstanding performance from Brooks, as Texas Tech's best offensive star rushed 32 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns. It was his fourth consecutive 100-yard performance in the 2024-25 campaign, and he has credited a lot of the success to his coach this week. He did some reflecting on when he first arrived to Texas Tech, as well.

“As soon as I stepped into his office, he was a guy that's a winner,” Brooks said per College Sports on SiriusXM.

Brooks' two scores helped the Red Raiders stay in the game with Cincinnati, and eventually secure the win. His ability to repeatedly come up in the clutch for Texas Tech is a testament to the culture that McGuire has built since he was hired in 2021. Since then, he has a record of 19-12 as head coach, and he's completely shifted the program's goals after a 7-6 season in 2023.

Texas Tech football has heightened expectations this season

The Red Raiders have been exceptional on their home field. Last Saturday marked their sixth-straight home win, and have momentum to carry on the road against Arizona in Week 6. McGuire addressed some of the changes in Texas Tech's approach during games.

“It's a seven-point lead. Well, let's take the 10-point lead,” McGuire said Monday, per Don Williams of Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “Fourteen would be great. You might say, ‘We're going for it right here or it's better to go for it,' but hey, let's kick the field goal to keep the 10-point lead. Keep playing off of that to where you're not getting to that one-score (margin).”