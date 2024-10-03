ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas Tech-Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas Tech-Arizona.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders do not play good defense. Fortunately for them, their offense has been able to bail them out multiple times this season. Texas Tech survived Abilene Christian 52-51 early in the season. This past weekend, Tech won 44-41 against Cincinnati. It didn't look impressive, but Texas Tech was able to do just enough to get by. A win is better than a loss, but head coach Joey McGuire has to be able to find solutions on the defensive side of the ball if this Texas Tech season is going to reach its potential or at least come close. The Red Raiders might win another shootout at some point, but on a broader overall level, this is unsustainable. It can't keep happening. If the Red Raiders continue to give up over 40 points, it will catch up with them. This game against Arizona will test Texas Tech's ability to improve on defense and see if it can continue to get enough from its offense to win in the Big 12.

Arizona just played its best game of the year to beat Utah on the road in Salt Lake City. It is never easy to beat Utah in Salt Lake City, especially at night, but the Wildcats were up for the challenge. Their defense smothered Utah's offense and took full advantage of the fact that the Utes were missing star quarterback Cam Rising, who has once again been pounded by injuries in his snakebitten college career. Arizona took the fight to Utah and showed a level of defensive consistency which had been missing earlier in the season. Credit first-year head coach Brent Brennan with getting the defense fixed. Arizona has put itself back in the Big 12 race and has given itself a chance to produce a solid season. It seemed that everything was slipping away from the Wildcats, but the win at Utah is a restorative moment for them. Now, can that restoration be affirmed and solidified against Texas Tech?

Here are the Texas Tech-Arizona College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas Tech-Arizona Odds

Texas Tech: +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +176

Arizona: -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 63.5 (-110)

Under: 63.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs Arizona

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Raiders will continue to put up points. This is what they do. Arizona benefited a lot from having Utah's starting quarterback injured and unvailable last week. Texas Tech is not similarly hamstrung on offense. The Red Raiders are operating at full speed and potency on that side of the ball. It is going to be very hard for Arizona to cover the spread if Texas Tech is scoring in the 30s, which it has a very good chance of doing.

Why Arizona Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona seems to be hitting its stride. The first few weeks of the season were a bumpy ride, and Arizona got blown out at Kansas State in a game which felt like men versus boys in the second half. Arizona could have really tumbled and lost faith after that awful second-half no-show. Instead, Brennan has rallied his players and gotten Arizona to play at a much higher level, especially on defense. As long as Arizona can hold Texas Tech under 30 points, it should be able to win this game comfortably, given the weapons it has on offense.

Final Texas Tech-Arizona Prediction & Pick

We really like Arizona at home. The Wildcats seem to have found the right way to play.

Final Texas Tech-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Arizona -5.5