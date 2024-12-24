ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Texas Tech closed the season playing great football, while Arkansas ended the season with many close losses. This matchup is interesting because the Transfer Portal has decimated both teams. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas Tech-Arkansas prediction and pick.

Texas Tech-Arkansas Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams last played in 2015, and Texas Tech won 35-24 in Fayetteville. Then, Arkansas won the matchup in 2014 in Lubbock, 49-28. This is the first matchup since then. These two have similar talent levels, but the difference is that Texas Tech has had better luck closing out games this year, while Arkansas has struggled in close games.

Overall Series: Arkansas leads 28-8

Here are the Texas Tech-Arkansas College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas Tech-Arkansas Odds

Texas Tech: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +104

Arkansas: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 51.5 (-114)

Under: 51.5 (-106)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech's offense has been great this season. They are averaging 459.9 yards and 38.6 points per game. They are the best offense in the Big 12 this season. The key for the offense is Behren Morton under center. Morton has 3,335 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions, with a 63.3% completion percentage. Josh Kelly has been the best player in the receiving corps. He leads the team with 1,036 receiving yards, five touchdowns, and 89 receptions. The running game has also been great, thanks to Tahj Brooks. Brooks is the best running back in the Big 12. He has 1,505 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 286 carries. This offense has lost some pieces due to the Transfer Portal, but they still have enough to score at will on this Arkansas defense. The Razorbacks struggled on defense, so the Red Raiders will score at will, and it will be tough for this defense to respond.

Texas Tech's defense has struggled this season. It allows 453.4 yards and 34.5 points per game. Although it is solid against the run, it has the worst pass defense in the Big 12. It allows 305.3 yards through the air and 148.1 yards on the ground. This defense will face a massive challenge against the Razorbacks. This Arkansas offense has been great this year, thanks to Taylen Green and Ja'Quinden Jackson in the backfield. They are the second-best offense in the SEC. This game is primed to be a shootout because the Razorbacks should score and move up and down the field on the Red Raiders. This will be very close based on who gets the ball last.

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas' offense has been great this season. The offense is averaging 450.9 total yards and then 30.3 points per game. This offense goes as Taylen Green goes. He has 2,813 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 60.8% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been balanced for the most part, but Andrew Armstrong leads the team as the best receiver. He has 1,140 yards and one touchdown on 78 receptions. The running game has been solid at best with Ja'Quinden Jackson and Taylen Green. Jackson leads the team with 790 yards and 15 touchdowns on 149 carries. Then, Green has 521 yards and seven touchdowns on 141 carries. This offense has been great since Bobby Petrino was hired as the offensive coordinator. They should be able to score easily on this Texas Tech defense. This has all the makings of a shootout in Memphis.

Arkansas' defense has struggled this season. They are allowing 366 yards and 24.9 points per game. They have been awful against the pass as the worst pass defense in the SEC, but solid against the run. This will be a massive challenge for the Razorbacks because the Red Raiders do almost everything well on offense. The Razorbacks need to slow down Tahj Brooks on the ground, and if they can do that, then forcing Behren Morton to do everything passing the ball is something they can live with, even though Morton is a solid quarterback.

Final Texas Tech-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

These two teams are in for a shootout in this game. These two offenses have been great this year. Tahj Brooks is the best player in this game, especially in the backfield for the Red Raiders. However, the difference is that Arkansas has a slightly better defense, and they were not as hurt by the Transfer Portal as the Red Raiders have been for depth. This game will come down to which team can get more stops, and I think that team is Arkansas. The Razorbacks win and cover to win the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

Final Texas Tech-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -1.5 (-115)