Another wild week of college basketball is right around the corner as a Top-25 matchup between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the TCU Horned Frogs surely won't disappoint! It is time to check out our College Basketball odds series where our Texas Tech-TCU prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Fresh off a 15th ranking in the newly released Top-25 rankings, the Red Raiders have proven that they aren't to be messed with. Most recently, Texas Tech managed to grind out a one-point victory on the road over a worthy opponent in Oklahoma. Without a doubt, the big-time victory is yet another impressive game to add to already stand-out season resume. With each passing week, Texas Tech continues to take care of business with 11 wins in their last 12 games. Could the Red Raiders be a sneaky National Championship contender when it is all said and done?

On the other side of things, TCU is a new face within the AP Top 25 at the 25th spot after being involved in one of the most entertaining games of the college basketball season. On Saturday, it was the Horned Frogs who outlasted the Baylor Bears in a wild triple overtime clash by a final score of 105-102. Overall, TCU holds a 15-5 record including a 4-3 mark in Big 12 action.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-TCU Odds

Texas Tech: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +184

TCU: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: (-105)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. TCU

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

For starters, the best opportunity that Texas Tech will have in this Tuesday evening clash against TCU will be in the form of some basic fundamentals. More specifically, if this conference clash is a bruising battle in the physicality department, look no further than Texas Tech to cash in with some trips to the charity stripe. In fact, the Red Raiders simply have ice in their veins when called upon to knock down free-throws in unconscious fashion. On paper, Texas Tech is connecting on 77.8% of their free-throws which is the 15th-best mark in the nation. In what might end up being a close game, it may come down to this team earning their trip to the line.

Outside of their prolific free-throw shooting, this offense is absolutely electric as a whole. Individually, the pressure of coming out of Fort Worth with another resume-building win may eventually fall upon the shoulders of leading scorer Pop Isaacs. Evidently, Isaacs has been the subject of much controversy and scrutiny thus far this season, but he does happen to be the team's leading scorer at 17.0 points per game. Two games ago against Oklahoma, it was Isaacs who went bonkers for 32 points on a red-hot 57% shooting clip from the floor. Despite struggling from three, he is a deadly mid-range scorer and will could be in for a big night against an average TCU defense.

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Outside of the fact that possessing home-court advantage in this highly anticipated matchup will be more than critical, TCU is also as unselfish of a basketball team as America has to offer.

In reality, the Horned Frogs ball movement offensively is unrivaled. When glancing upon the raw numbers, TCU ranks tenth in assists per game in all of the nation and aren't afraid to wait until the last possible second to look for a high-percentage shot. Thanks to this patience, TCU is often calm, cool, and collected when needing a shot. Then again, you could say that this amount of composure is a big reason why the Horned Frogs have erupted in the scoring department en route to a whopping 83.6 points per game. Indeed, TCU may end up being too difficult to stop if they start knocking down shots from the opening tip. Not to mention, but senior guard Jameer Nelson Jr. could be name to watch out for as this game progresses. Last time out, it was Nelson Jr. who popped off for 30 points on a scalding 61% shooting from the field. Averaging just a shade above 11 points per game, the experienced guard could be that spark plug that the Horned Frogs desperately need.

Above all else, the single handily most important aspect of this game, if you are a Horned Frogs bettor, is keeping a keen eye on what kind of effort TCU brings on the defensive side of things. Simply put, this is a team that isn't known for their defense as they have allowed 70.5 points per game up to this point. However, if TCU feels rejuvenated by the home crowd and brings that added intensity defensively, then watch out for the Horned Frogs to put forth an incredible performance.

Final Texas Tech-TCU Prediction & Pick

Can you believe the college basketball season is almost in February? With the importance of each game only increasing night after night, this one is a monumental showdown in the Big 12 pecking order. Ultimately, side with the home team in TCU to build off their season-defining overtime win and overwhelm Texas Tech in the process.

Final Texas Tech-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -5.5 (-105)