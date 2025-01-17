ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Fifth-ranked Florida plays host in SEC play as they play Texas. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas-Florida prediction and pick.

Texas comes into the game at 12-5 on the year. They opened up the year with a loss to Ohio State before winning seven games in a row. They would then fall to UConn before four more wins. Still, it has been a struggle since. They would lose three straight, and then last time out, faced Oklahoma. Texas built a large lead in that game, being up by 21 points in the second half. Still, Oklahoma would make it tight, but could not complete the comeback, as Texas won the game 77-73.

Meanwhile, Florida is 15-2 on the year. They won 13 straight games to open the year before falling to Kentucky 106-100. They would rebound to dominate a previously undefeated Tennessee in the next game, winning the game 73-43. Florida would then beat Arkansas. Still, last time out, Florida was upset by Missouri. Missouri led almost the entire game, but Florida would make it tight. Florida came back from a 16-point deficit at the half, but would still fall 83-82.

Here are the Texas-Florida College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas-Florida Odds

Texas: +10.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +430

Florida: -10.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -600

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas vs. Florida

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas is ranked 35th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 43rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 44th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Texas has been solid on offense this year. They are 29th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 23rd in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 28th in the nation in assist to turnover ratio.

Tre Johnson leads the way for Texas, leading the team in scoring this year. He is scoring 18.7 points per game this year, with 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and one steal per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jordan Pope. Pope is scoring 13.3 points per game while adding 1.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. He also leads the team with 1.4 steals per game this year. Finally, Julian Larry leads the team in assists, having four assists per game, while scoring 5.6 points per game.

In the frontcourt, Arthur Kaluma leads the way. He leads the team in rebounds with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also is scoring 14.1 points, with 2.1 assists, one steal and 1.1 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Kadin Shedrick. Shedrick is scoring 8.3 points per game while adding six rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this year.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is ranked sixth in KenPom's rankings this year. They are sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency and 16th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Florida has also been great on offense this year. They are seventh in the nation in points per game, while sitting 90th in shooting efficiency. Further, they are number one in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Florida is led by Walter Clayton Jr. Clayton comes into the game with 17.8 points per game, the most on the team. He also leads the way with 3.8 assists per game, while adding 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He is joined in the backcourt by Alijah Martin. Martin is scoring 15.8 points per game while adding 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Finally, Will Richard is scoring 13.2 points per game, while having 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Alex Condon leads the way, leading the team in rebounds. He comes in with eight rebounds per game while adding 10.8 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks. He is joined by Thomas Haugh. Haugh is scoring 7.7 points per game while adding 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this year.

Final Texas-Florida Prediction & Pick

While both teams are solid on offense, Florida has the better defense overall. They are 37th in the nation in opponent points per game, allowing 65.9 points per game. Texas also allows 65.9 points per game. Still, Florida does it with more opponent possessions. They are fifth in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency while sitting fourth against the three this year. Texas is outside the top 25 in both markers. Florida is also a much better rebounding team. They are third in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 69th in defensive rebounding percentage. Texas is 173rd in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 148th in defensive rebounding percentage. Take the Florida defense to be the difference in this one.

Final Texas-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida -10.5 (-114)