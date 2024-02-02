It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Texas vs. TCU prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Texas has been on a gauntlet over their past five games, as TCU marks the fifth straight Top 25 opponent for the Longhorns. Texas beat then-No.9 Baylor at home and then-No.11 Oklahoma on the road before losing at then-No.21 BYU and home to No.4 Houston in overtime. The Longhorns lost by three points to Houston, as Max Abmas scored 20 points but came up short of mounting a comeback in overtime.

TCU is on a roll lately, with their last victory coming at home against Texas Tech. They've won three consecutive games after beating Baylor on the road as underdogs and Oklahoma State. TCU sits tied for fourth place in the Big 12 with a 5-3 record.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas-TCU Odds

Texas: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline:

TCU: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline:

Over:

Under:

How to Watch Texas vs. TCU

Time: 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas owns an above-average offense, scoring 76.6 points per game. They won't combat much resistance from the Horned Frogs, who allow their opponents to shoot 43.8% from the floor. As a result of their non-conference schedule, TCU's defense looks good, allowing just 70.9 points per game. However, since their Big 12 schedule started, they've allowed 78 points on average.

The Horned Frogs have an elite offense, but Texas has good enough personnel to at least challenge TCU. TCU is top-ten in many statistical categories, but the Longhorns rank 93rd, allowing just 68.2 points per game. The Texas defense is weak at defending shots from beyond the arc, but TCU takes near the fewest threes per game in the country.

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU has been handling Big 12 play a lot better than the Longhorns. The Horned Frogs opened conference play with a loss to Kansas but bounced back to win five of their next seven games. TCU holds a 10-1 record at home, with their only loss coming by one point to Iowa State. TCU covered eight of their last ten games and are 6-2 against the Big 12. Texas is 3-5 in that category.

TCU's offense is elite, ranking 20th in the country with 83.7 points per game. They are efficient, ranking 21st in field goal percentage and 111th in three-point percentage. Their three-point efficiency isn't elite, but Texas' biggest weakness is their three-point defense.

In most cases, the TCU defense is just an average unit, but they seem to hit another level at home. They allow 70.9 points per game overall and 78 in conference play. However, their 10-1 record at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena is due to allowing just 64.6 points per game.

Final Texas-TCU Prediction & Pick

Texas will eventually have a resurgence, as their non-conference record showed that they are better than what their conference record would suggest. However, this game may be a difficult place to start. The Horned Frogs allow six fewer points at home than their season average and have lost just one game there this season. The loss was a one-point heartbreaker against Iowa State. TCU has an elite offense all season and turns into a near-elite defense when they have the home-court advantage. Take TCU to cover the number and extend their home record to 11-1.

Final Texas-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -5.5 (-105)