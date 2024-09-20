Recent photos of Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose enjoying a beach day in Miami stirred up quite a reaction, especially from Teyana Taylor's close friend, D’Asia Nicole. While sources claim that the two were simply friends hanging out, Nicole didn’t hold back her thoughts on the situation, per HipHopDx. Shumpert and Rose were spotted lounging in their swimsuits, seemingly enjoying each other's company while smoking cigarettes and soaking up the sun.

Nicole took to Instagram to express her frustration, referencing past incidents where she felt unjustly villainized for calling out what she perceived as questionable behavior. She specifically recalled a New Year’s Eve boat trip where she sensed something was amiss while Taylor and her children were present. “This proves my point,” she wrote, highlighting her discomfort with Shumpert’s actions. Nicole's comments reflect her loyalty to Taylor, who has faced emotional turmoil since her split from Shumpert.

“This is so funny to me…” Nicole commented on the post. “because when we were on that boat on New Years Eve you & your friend villainized me for peeping the sneaky s**t that was going on while Teyana & her kids were on the same boat… and I was right!”

A Divisive Reaction

Nicole’s remarks didn’t stop there. She directed her ire at Amber Rose, suggesting that the model should deny any romantic involvement with Shumpert. “I recorded the whole conversation!” she declared, indicating that she possesses evidence contradicting Shumpert's claims of being single when things began with Rose. Her fiery tirade reflects a desire to protect her friend while exposing what she sees as hypocrisy.

In the aftermath of the Shumpert-Taylor divorce, the drama continues to unfold. Taylor and Shumpert finalized their split earlier this year, with Taylor reportedly receiving a significant financial settlement. While Iman Shumpert has denied allegations of infidelity and emotional abuse, the complexities of their relationship and its public unraveling remain a topic of discussion.

Nicole’s passionate defense of Taylor has resonated with many on social media, with some users praising her for being a true friend. Comments like “A best friend never forgets” highlight the loyalty and support that friends offer during challenging times.

As this saga continues to unfold, both Shumpert and Rose maintain that their relationship is strictly platonic, but with tensions running high and emotions still raw, the situation has captured the attention of fans and followers alike.