Published November 15, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 7 min read

Did your favorite games this year receive TGA 2022 nominations? Is your best game of the year a TGA 2022 GOTY nominee?

We’re halfway through November, right now at the start of The Game Awards season. We’re now at the time of the year when the debates on which game is better are fiercest – when fans are most passionate and most dedicated to their favorite games. And with this, we’re looking at this year’s TGA 2022 GOTY nominees as well, along with other The Game Awards nominees for the year in different categories. Let’s take a look at all of this year’s nominees for The Game Awards 2022 for Game of the Year and thirty other categories, including the brand-new “Best in Adaptation” award for the best game-to-show of the year.

How to vote for TGA 2022

Given all of the 31 different categories, fans can cast their votes by logging on to The Game Awards website using their Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, or Youtube accounts. On the very first page of the website, there should be a button to click “Vote Now.” If you can somehow not find it, you can start voting for your TGA 2022 GOTY through this link.

The Game Awards 2022 Game of the Year Nominees

TGA 2022 GOTY Game of the Year Nominees

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studios / Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studios / Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Scorn (Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Score and Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Olivier Deriviere)

Elden Ring (Tsukasa Saitoh)

God of War Ragnarok (Bear McCreary)

Metal: Hellsinger (Two Feathers)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Yasunori Mitsuda)

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision Blizzard)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Performance

Ashley Burch as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

Manon Gage as Marcel in Immortality

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night / Xbox Game Studios)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age / Fellow Traveller)

Endling – Extinction Is Forever (Herobeat Studios / Handygames)

Hindsight (Team Hindsight / Annapurna Interactive)

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games / Finji)

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)

Neon White (Angel Matrix /Annapurna Interactive)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Tunic (Tunic Team / Finji)

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum / Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Diablo Immortal (Activision Blizzard / NetEase Entertainment)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios / NuVerse)

Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio / Perfect World / Level Infinite)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night / Xbox Game Studios)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox / Devolver Digital)

The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Quarry (Supermassive Games / 2K)

Best VR / AR

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Among Us VR (Schell Games / InnerSloth)

Bonelab (Stress Level Zero)

Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games / Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / DotEmu)

Best Action / Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studios / Focus Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Tunic (Tunic Team / Finji)

Best Role Playing

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

Live A Live (Square Enix / Nintendo)

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak / Nintendo / The Pokemon Company)

Triangle Strategy (Artdink / Square Enix)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)

Best Fighting

DNF Duel (Arc System Works / Eighting / Neople / Nexon)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (Cyberconnect 2 / Bandai Namco)

The King of Fighters XV (SNK / Plaion)

MultiVersus (Player First Games / WB Games)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales / WB Games)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development / Nintendo)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development / Nintendo)

Best Sim / Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games / Funcom)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft)

Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly / Sega)

Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios / Sega)

Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive)

Best Sports / Racing

F1 22 (Codemasters / EA Sports)

FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver / Romania / EA Sports)

NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

OlliOlli World (Roll 7 / Private Division)

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision Blizzard)

MultiVersus (Player First Games / WB Games)

Overwatch 2 (Activision Blizzard)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development / Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / DotEmu)

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie

Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)

Norco (Geography of Robots / Raw Fury)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Tunic (Tunic Team / Finji)

Vampire Survivors (Poncle)

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche / Riot Games / Netflix)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger / CD Projekt / Netflix)

The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR / King Features Syndicate / Netflix)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group / Paramount Pictures)

Uncharted (PlayStation Productions / Sony Pictures)

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / WB Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development / Nintendo)

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Rocket League (Psyonix)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1, League of Legends)

Finn “Karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, VALORANT)

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (VALORANT)

Best Esports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FunPlus Phoenix, VALORANT)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlstrom (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Go “Score” Dong-Bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

The Game Awards 2022 Awards Night

The results of the voting will be revealed during the live event of The Game Awards 2022, scheduled on December 8, 2022. The Awards Night will be held with a live, on-site event in the Microsoft Center, Los Angeles, California, with perennial host Geoff Keighley. So, after voting for your TGA 2022 GOTY, you can find out if your nominee actually won the award on this night. Those who cannot watch live can still find out the results of the TGA 2022 GOTY vote through The Game Awards’ official live stream here. There are plenty of reasons to watch the prestigious show apart from finding out the results, as Geoff Keighley teased that there are about 50-or-so announcements and reveals coming out during the show. Pumping, right?