Tiger Woods made his TGL debut with Jupiter Links Golf Club on Tuesday night. As an investor in the league through TMRW Sports, Woods is a key piece to the league's future. But Los Angeles Golf Club smoked the GOAT's team 12-1 to move to 1-0 on the young season. Fans roasted Jupiter Links for their brutal performance all night long.

No Laying Up on X, formerly Twitter wondered if they were tanking, “Jup Links: Losin’ For Luke (Clanton).” Clanton is a highly regarded college player at Florida State. But considering this is just their first TGL match of the season, there should be nowhere to go but up for Jupiter Links.

The viral moment of the night came at the end when Kevin Kisner bladed a bunker shot off the flagstick.

The match was already over at this point and Jupiter Links was playing out the string. The first tiebreaker for the TGL playoffs is holes won, so every shot is important. And Kisner smoked this one off the flag stick. He almost drained the par putt coming back but it just missed. It capped off a brutal night for Kisner, who was the butt of many jokes on social media.

Fans held nothing back after Jupiter Links' brutal TGL debut

The fans did not stop there when criticizing Jupiter Links' TGL debut.

@saturner1970 said about the bunker shot, “Petition to call it a Kisner. Such a disaster. Is there relegation?”

@viperbirdie is calling for a change to the roster, “Kiz needs to retire. Single-handedly cost Jupiter 4 points.”

But not everybody was so light-hearted about the second straight TGL blowout. Most fans were making tongue-in-cheek jokes but not these fans.

@ProDuffer72 compared it to their competition, “The blowouts are similar to the first few tournaments in LIV. Better change.”

@MusialFan73 agreed, saying “Couldn’t have had a worse start to the league.”

But TGL will continue to roll on no matter what these fans on social media say. ESPN drew nearly one million fans to the screen in Week 1 and that number is expected to go up with Tiger Woods making his debut. Next week, the star power takes a sharp decline.

New York Golf Club is back in the arena after their blowout loss in Week 1. Three of Ricky Fowler, Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, and Matt Fitzpatrick will face off against Atlanta Drive GC. That team consists of Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, and Billy Horschel. That match is Tuesday, January 21 at 7 p.m.