TGL, the simulator league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, made a triumphant debut on Tuesday. After a one-year delay due to the stadium collapsing, nearly 1 million people watched the first match. Creating momentum is important to keep the ratings high. No player attracts fans more than Woods, who will make his TGL debut with Jupiter Links on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Each team is composed of four players but only three golfers play each week. Woods will team up with Kevin Kisner and Max Homa this week, with Tom Kim sitting on the bench. They face Los Angeles Golf Club, the team named after Woods' and Homa's hometown. Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, and Sahith Theegala will play while Tommy Fleetwood sits out.

TGL is part of the PGA TOUR's plan to improve its product while competing with LIV Golf. While the two sides are working on a merger deal, fans are looking for anything to chew on while they work it out behind closed doors. TGL proved to be that in Week 1 with solid ratings.

And no one will bring bigger ratings than Tiger Woods. Tour ratings improve when he is in contention and TGL's should as well. What can be improved about the product to draw fans in for the future?

Tiger Woods must create fans for TGL

There were plenty of positives to be taken away from TGL's opening night. Even though The Bay Golf Club blew out New York Golf Club, fans were enthralled by the product. The shot clock created a quick pace that kept the show moving along. The entire thing was over in under two hours, had recognizable people involved, and did not miss a shot.

The Tiger Woods effect has to be real for TGL to succeed. Even though the ratings started out hot, they need to keep up for the league to be successful. And if they spike every time Woods is on the screen, that will help the overall numbers. McIlroy is on Boston Common, which could see a ratings bump as well.

Woods' teammates do not inspire confidence in terms of ratings. Kevin Kisner is NBC's lead analyst for this season and Max Homa has a social media following but is not a bona fide star. These are stars that could grow as a part of TGL because they have big personalities and will be in the limelight with Woods.

Jupiter Links takes on Los Angeles Golf Club on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.