‘That s— was crazy’: Matt Ryan, Colts react to ugly Week 4 win over Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts walked out of Mile High Stadium with a win, but they certainly didn’t feel like winners. After all, they won what is arguably the ugliest game of football seen in the NFL in the last few years. Against the Broncos, both teams seemingly forgot the concept of scoring points by means of touchdown.

The result of the game was a 12-9 win for the Colts that wasn’t satisfying to both fans and the players. After the game, a handful of Indy players, including QB Matt Ryan and OL Quentin Nelson, reacted to the win in their own ways. (via The Athletic)

Colts’ Quentin Nelson: “A win’s a win, but I’m kinda also like … how?” “A slog of a game,” Matt Ryan called it. “That shit was crazy,” linebacker Bobby Okereke said. “We’re not naïve to think we played a great game,” center Ryan Kelly allowed. “Well, we feel good now, but we’re gonna go watch the film and I’m probably gonna feel bad about it,” wideout Michael Pittman Jr. said.

The Colts weren’t as berated as the Broncos after the game, but that doesn’t excuse their terrible play in Week 4. The offense once again couldn’t get going, as Ryan struggled behind his new line. Add to that a healthy dose of fumbles and terrible playcalling, and you have one of the ugliest wins a football team can get.

As Nelson said, though, a win is a win. Hopefully, the shiny W does not distract the Colts from fixing the issues on their squad. Making those same mistakes against better teams is just a recipe for disaster.