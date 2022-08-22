‘That’s the rules’: Brian Daboll defends Thaddeus Moss from ‘dirty play’ criticisms after Kayvon Thibodeaux injury

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux endured an injury scare in their Week 2 preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thibodeaux has the potential to become one of the top defensive players in the NFL within the next couple of years. But this injury had Giants fans holding their breath without question. Fortunately, Thibodeaux said that he felt “good” after leaving the game under his own power, per ESPN.

“I’m all right. I’m good,” Thibodeaux said. “We’re good. Good news.”

Nevertheless, there were people who felt the play which led to the injury scare was unnecessary.

This is ridiculous, dangerous and cowardly! Straight cowardly. Prayers up for Kayvon Thibodeaux. pic.twitter.com/v1aIKuJAbC — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 22, 2022

However, Giants head coach Brian Daboll felt as if there was no issue with the play, per Ari Meirov.

“Well that’s the rules. We do it as well with TEs and FBs going back to the line of scrimmage. So got to do a good job of playing it. It’s a tough block. But whatever the rules are, those are the rules.”

Brian Daboll’s defense of the Bengals player is surprising. After all, Kayvon Thibodeaux is a vital piece to the puzzle for the Giants. But Daboll doesn’t want to see a player singled out if he did not do anything wrong. And the Giants coach felt that the play in question was clean.

But Giants fans had different reactions to the Kayvon Thibodeaux injury.

This hit on Kayvon Thibodeaux is dirty af

pic.twitter.com/N7WQjpkB0D — OddsShopper (@OddsShopper) August 22, 2022

No reason for Thad Moss to go low on Kayvon Thibodeaux on that block. Both of them are away from the play. Dirty as hell. — Matt ;D (@mtphillips02) August 22, 2022

Dirty or not, the health of Thibodeaux moving forward will be the main concern for New York. The Giants will ease him back into practice with the hope that he avoided any kind of serious injury.