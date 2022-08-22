‘That’s what we do’: Mark Canha’s emphatic Mets statement after heroic performance vs. Phillies

The New York Mets needed a hero. Facing deficits of four and three runs against the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies, Mark Canha was up to the task for New York. Canha, who clubbed a pair of home runs, including the go-ahead dinger in the ninth inning, drove in five runs to help lead the Mets to a dramatic, 10-9 win on Sunday.

After the game, Canha made this emphatic statement about his club, one that should worry the rest of the league. Here’s what he said, per Tim Britton of The Athletic.

“That’s what we do: We fight,” said Canha. “Do that enough, and this is how it manifests itself.”

Mark Canha said that that is what the Mets do: they “fight.” That’s an apt description of what the club did against New York, as they erased not one, but two deficits en route to the series-clinching victory.

That it came against the Phillies, who had visions of potentially catching the Mets for the National League East division lead, is even sweeter. Not as sweet as Sunday’s performance was for Canha, who had said that he felt he “hadn’t had too many clutch moments this year.”

On Sunday, he provided Mets fans with enough clutch moments for an entire season. New York, now 79-44, owns the second-best record in the majors, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This is a team with World Series aspirations. If Mark Canha and the Mets keep that fighting mindset, why couldn’t they go all the way come October?