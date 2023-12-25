See how much cash the Broncos will have to part with if they do in fact part ways with the 12-year NFL vet.

Following the Denver Broncos' disappointing Christmas Eve loss to the lowly New England Patriots — one that all but officially eliminated them from the playoffs- speculation has begun about the future of team quarterback Russell Wilson.

“He has a $39 million guarantee for next season,” writes Mike Klis of 9News Colorado, “But another $37 million in guaranteed payout in 2025 if he is still on the team March 17 [2024.] The ‘early trigger' guarantee means if the Broncos don't want to commit to 2025 for Wilson, they would have to release him by March 17 and eat the $39 million for 2024. There are significant salary-cap implications for cutting or trading Wilson after this season.” The 35-year-old quarterback has had a better season this year —his second with the Broncos, after struggling through much of 2022.

Wilson is 11-19 in 30 games for the team after spending ten seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

“I'm just worried about next week and playing great football,” Wilson told reporters after the game. “I came here to win and win a championship for us and to find a way to do that. I obviously love being here with these guys, these teammates. I'm excited to keep playing ball and playing hard for us.”

“We felt like we'd get the stop,” said Broncos' head coach Sean Payton on the Patriots' game-winning drive. “We weren't able to. All of a sudden, the scripts flip. That's one of the seven or eight things we're discussing. Disappointing finish. Credit to them. They made the plays they needed to.”

The Broncos are 7-6 in 13 games under head coach Sean Payton.