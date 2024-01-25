Fans clamoring for the sequel to Ben Affleck's 2016 hit The Accountant got some news on its prospects Thursday.

As Ben Affleck prepares to film the sequel to his 2016 hit The Accountant, he appears to be checking the books again and adjusting his scheduling numbers slightly in order to squeeze in one other movie beforehand.

Deadline reports that Affleck's leading man acting duties in the long-in-the-works sequel to The Accountant could get pushed to later this year to accommodate another film that he wanted to direct first, which will star his fellow Bostonian buddy and frequent collaborator Matt Damon.

The film moving into the driver's seat is Animals, a kidnapping thriller that involves much of the same creative team behind Affleck and Damon's last high-profile project, Air, Amazon's breakout 2023 film about Nike's courtship of Michael Jordan for his lucrative sneaker endorsement.

Netflix decided to snap up Animals once Damon agreed to star in the pic. Damon and Affleck's names had already been in the news this week after Air was one of the pics mentioned as a “snub” in the 2024 Academy Awards nominations. Staying busy and in demand by the major studios should offer some consolation to the prolific pair.

Sounds like things are still very much on track for The Accountant sequel to begin filming after that, this was just about a lot of Hollywood heavyweights moving projects around like multi-million dollar chess pieces to accommodate as many busy A-list schedules as possible. Rest assured that whenever it comes out, The Accountant sequel starring Ben Affleck will undoubtedly be far more exciting than your encore visit to your own non-Ben Affleck accountant next tax season.