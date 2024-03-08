Eight years after Ben Affleck's The Accountant was released, its sequel has found a new home as it prepares for filming later this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The sequel was originally in development at Warner Bros. and has now moved to Amazon MGM Studios. The movie is already in the process of casting actors. J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal and Cynthia Addai-Robinson will reportedly return to reprise their roles.
The Accountant now ‘works' for Amazon
According to THR's sources, the move from Warner Bros. to Amazon MGM happened last summer during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While the sequel was a priority when HBO Max was starting to develop feature projects with Hollywood's biggest names for its new streaming service. However, when David Zaslav took over in 2022, the winds changed.
With Affleck already in business with Amazon for his $90 million Nike film Air, he decided to give the sequel another chance at the studio. The artist-led production company he co-founded with Matt Damon, Artists Equity, was able to secure the sequence's rights from Warners for one film, paying the studio an undisclosed amount.
The Accountant's sequel was on the list of projects that was eligible for the California Film Commission tax credit for 2024. The movie will receive $10 million in credits.
Director Gavin O'Connor and scriptwriter Bill Dubuque, who were both involved in the first film, are returning for the project. However, Anna Kendrick, who was in the original, will not be reprising her role.
The movie followed the story of Christian Wolff (Affleck), a certified public accountant who's on the autism spectrum gets in trouble with the Treasury Department as he was employed by criminal organizations. To protect himself, he uses his past as an assassin.
The sequel's logline, according to Amazon, reads: “When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive — all intent on putting a stop to their search.”