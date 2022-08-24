The Batman: Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. go all in on the Dark Knight with multi-year deal

Even before it was released this year, the anticipation for Matt Reeves’ The Batman has been around for quite some time. Fortunately, it definitely lived up to the hype as Robert Pattinson owned the role, and the film itself was a stunning success. The thing is, Warner Bros. Discovery has been dealing with a lot of negative press due to incidents involving Ezra Miller and an underwhelming showing at the recent San Diego Comic Con. While that may be the case, the latest development on this franchise will definitely make DC fans and those of the Dark Knight happy.

JUST IN: Warner Bros. has given an overall first-look deal to #TheBatman director Matt Reeves, fully investing in Reeves' Batman vision. He is currently working on a Penguin spin-off series & a sequel to THE BATMAN. Pattinson's Batman will most certainly return!

In a report by Deadline, it has been revealed that Matt Reeves and his 6th and Idaho production company have entered into a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to work on a sequel to The Batman, starring Pattinson, and other projects spinning off it. The latter, of course, involves a series centered around Collin Farrell’s Penguin.

In a statement, Reeves said it’s his dream to make this legendary studio his home. The Batman director added he is excited to work with the studio to bring captivating stories to the big and small screen.

At this point in time, the terms of the deal will give Warner Bros. Discovery’s Pictures Group’s division first-look rights to Reeves’ writing, directorial, and production work. This includes The Batman sequel which garnered strong reviews and a worldwide gross of $770 million with Pattinson playing the titular character.

Getting Reeves to ink the deal, which is reportedly said to be a multi-year agreement, is a big win for Warner Bros. Discovery. In recent years. the handling of various DC properties has been mismanaged, particularly the studio’s 2017 Justice League film. With Reeves on board, there is hope amongst fans that this can be the start of DC correcting its ship and become a viable competitor to Marvel. With the director and Pattinson coming back soon, The Batman sequel is looking to prove that this deal is the right one to make for everyone.