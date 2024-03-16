Great news for fans of The Bear, because season 4 is already greenlit.
It seems there's more to look forward to than initially expected. Decider noted that according to multiple sources, the Emmy-winning FX on Hulu comedy quietly got approved for a fourth season. FX renewed it for Season 3 in November.
What's even more exciting is that The Bear season 4 will film back-to-back with Season 3 in Chicago.
Rumors about additional episodes beyond Season 3 filming in Chicago circulated in local outlets over the past week. This move has sparked speculation about whether this might be the final chapter for the popular restaurant comedy. Similar to what happened with another acclaimed FX series, Atlanta. It concluded after shooting Seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back.
However, sources suggest that there is no final decision on whether The Bear Season 4 will be the end yet. Meaning, there's still a possibility of a Season 5. The decision to film Seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back might be to accommodate the busy schedules of the talented cast, Including Emmy winners Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri
In addition to the Emmy-winning stars, the show's creator, Storer, is also gaining prominence due to the show's cultural impact. Storer recently signed on to write and direct a feature adaptation of Amor Towles' The Lincoln Highway.
Fans can catch Season 3 of The Bear when it premieres in June. The show, which is exclusively available on Hulu, will continue its binge-release format on the streaming platform.
Production for the third season of the single-camera comedy kicked off last month. Wth eagle-eyed fans in Chicago sharing intriguing snapshots from the show's location shoots online.
Although an official announcement for Season 4 renewal hasn't been made, a spokesperson for FX declined to comment on the matter.