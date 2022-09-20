The best Raiders fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3

Week 3 of the fantasy football season is set to get underway. Week 2 certainly had it’s share of ups and downs, and sleepers are becoming an important element of the game already due to various injuries. One sleeper who could benefit your fantasy football team in Week 3 comes from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Las Vegas features no shortage of receiving talent. Davante Adams leads the charge while Hunter Renfrow is a quality option behind him. Even tight end Darren Waller is a vital piece to the Raiders passing attack. But Renfrow’s status is unclear after going into concussion protocol. If Renfrow is unable to go, a certain receiver will benefit.

But even if Hunter Renfrow is able to play, this player is still a sneaky receiving option. Mack Hollins, who won the Raiders’ No. 3 wide receiver job, is the best Raiders fantasy football sleeper for Week 3.

Raiders Week 3 matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

The Raiders are already 9th in passing yards per game. Derek Carr continues to display improvement and should be able to play well this weekend. Meanwhile, Las Vegas’ running game is 30th in rushing yards to open the season. This means they are going to utilize the pass early and often.

The Titans defense is 30th in points surrendered per game in 2022. Additionally, they are 25th in total yards allowed and 17th in passing yards surrendered.

The matchup is a good one for Mack Hollins and the Raiders.

Mack Hollins

Matchups are great, but you still need a talented player for your fantasy football team. A good matchup isn’t enough to qualify someone as a true sleeper.

Mack Hollins is fresh off of a week that saw him lead the Raiders in receiving. He reeled in 5 catches on 8 targets for 66 yards in Las Vegas’ competitive Week 2 loss. He saw more targets than Davante Adams in surprising fashion.

Most people don’t expect him to continue to see that many targets. But the fact is that Renfrow struggled in Week 2. He had trouble holding onto the football so he doesn’t have the No. 2 wide receiver gig locked up. He’s questionable for Sunday, but Mack Hollins could emerge as a No. 2 option down the road regardless of Renfrow’s status.

Hollins also profiles as a long-ball threat for the Raiders. He’s very athletic and stands 6’4, so the Raiders trust him on 50/50 balls. And he will only increase in value as he continues to gain more trust from Las Vegas’ coaching staff.

Hollins is averaging just under 14 yards per reception so far. Last year, he averaged right around 16 yards per reception with the Miami Dolphins. And that was in a rather limited role. If the Raiders implement Hollins on a consistent basis, it will be exciting to see what he can do.

Mack Hollins true sleeper value for the Raiders?

Should you add Mack Hollins this week?

Hollins’ true value will ultimately be decided by Hunter Renfrow’s status. In shallow leagues, Hollins should only be added if Renfrow is unable to suit up. But in deeper leagues, taking a shot on Hollins is worth the risk. Derek Carr obviously does not mind targeting him so there is some boom-or-bust potential here.

Mack Hollins’ upside makes him a rather exciting and intriguing fantasy football sleeper for the Raiders in Week 3.